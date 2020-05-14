County Covid-19 Update

The COVID-19 situation as of the week of May 11, 2020.
The Public Health Emergency declared by Governor Lujan Grisham for COVID-19 is in effect through May 15, 2020. The order states (as of press time):
• Gatherings of more than five individuals are prohibited.
• Restaurants and dine-in outlets may provide only curbside and delivery service, as before. Grocers and other essential retail services must continue to operate at only 20 percent of their maximum capacity as determined by fire code.
• The order allows for partial re-openings for business operations deemed non-essential to health, safety and welfare.
• Non-essential retailers may provide curbside pickup and delivery services if permitted by their business license. Liquor licenses, for instance, do not allow for curbside or delivery service. Child care may now be extended to people operating non-essential businesses.
• All large grocery and large retail spaces (those greater than 50,000 square feet in size) and all restaurants currently operating curbside and delivery service will be required to ensure that all employees have at least cloth face coverings.
• All employees must wear their face coverings in the workplace at all times when in the presence of others.
• All essential businesses of any size currently operating under the public health order must also comply with the face covering requirement.
• All employers are strongly encouraged to acquire the face coverings for all employees in preparation for a potential Phase One reopening in mid-May. Otherwise they may not be able to operate in compliance with state requirements.
• Retailers will not be required to provide face coverings for customers but are encouraged to post signage strongly encouraging customers to wear their own masks. Retailers at their own discretion may require customers to wear masks.
• Indoor shopping malls, retail shops, recreational facilities, theatres remain closed
• Houses of Worship must abide by mass gathering order.
• Hotel lodging shall not operate at more than 25 percent.
• Prohibits essential businesses at operating above 20 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by relevant fire marshal or fire department
• Golf courses may open to golf only – no dine-in or retail service.
• Pet services – including adoption, grooming, daycare and boarding – are permitted to operate.
• Veterinarians are permitted to operate.
• Federally licensed firearm retailers may open by appointment only as needed conduct background checks and to allow individuals to take possession of firearms ordered online.
• Medical facilities are allowed to gradually resume non-essential but medically necessary procedures (including ambulatory and inpatient surgery) based on extensive guidelines from the Department of Health. The guidelines are designed to prevent a shortage of personal protective equipment and to safeguard the health of patients and healthcare workers.
• Prohibition of selling PPE without prior approval.
• Prohibits health care providers and wholesale medical suppliers from selling or distributing PPE without prior approval from NMDOH.
• State parks may reopen on a modified day-use-only basis, as staff is available. Camping and visitor centers are still closed. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources department will notify the public of the parks that will be open in the near future.
• New Mexico’s June 2 primary election allows polling locations to open with limits. The order says no more than four voters or 20 percent of capacity may be inside a polling place at a time; mobile voting units may have no more than two voters at a time.
Socorro County is certifying a water truck for potable water for use at various locations as needed. The process should be complete this week.
County offices are open in a controlled status with safety measures in place per guidelines established by the Department of Health and Secretary Kunkel. Masks are required when conducting business inside county offices.
County Emergency Services Department has non-congregate sheltering in place to assist with the public need should it arise. They continue to monitor the situation and provide support to entities requesting PPE.
More test kits for have been sent to the public health office. Please contact them if you are in need of testing.
• COVID -19 testing Public Health Office 214 Neel Ave. in Socorro every Wednesday from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Call the Health Office at 575-835-0971 option 3 to schedule an appointment
• For current information from Department of Health, go to cv.nmhealth.org
• For inquiries related to jobs, food, childcare, legal, utilities, go to www.newmexico.gov/i-need-assistance.
• Also here is a link to the Workforce Solutions with information for those that have been laid of due to COVID -19 at www.dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Info
• General COVID-19 info at cv.nmhealth.org/about-covid-19/
• The Environmental Protection Agency is providing a list of disinfectants to fight COVID-19: www.whca.org/files/2020/03/EPA-List-of-Disinfectants.pdf
• Verify rumors at www.fema.gov/coronavirus-rumor-control
New Mexico Tech is producing hand sanitizer and working with the County to distribute at various locations to be announced on the County website and Facebook. Some sites could include the Senior Centers and hard to reach locations throughout the County.
• The Socorro County Sheriffs’ office is closed, but deputies are patrolling, and phones are being answered.
• The Socorro Police Department is closed, but offices are patrolling, and phones are being answered.
• The Magdalena Marshal is operating normally.
• Socorro county transfer stations are operating normal business hours.
• The Socorro County Senior Center is operating normal hours with curbside and home delivery available.
• Alamo Health Clinic is open 8 .m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. They are testing for COVID-19 and have a triage tent outside. They are asking people to call before coming to schedule an appointment.
• Alamo School is serving meals from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday in the campus parking lot. The Early Childhood Center is providing meals in their parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
• Bhasker Medical Clinic is open to serve their patients in Socorro and Socorro County. Their office hours are Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday hours may vary. To schedule an appointment, call 575-835-2940. On arrival at the clinic call the office number to be met outside for an initial screening.
• Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home is open to provide rehabilitation and skilled care that require 24-hour nursing supervision. Currently, they are closed to visitors to protect their patients and the workforce. They are in desperate need of surgical and N95 masks and gloves. All supplies are adequate at this time.
• All providers are giving the following advice:
Just as with many other respiratory illnesses, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, to cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, and avoid contact with people who are coughing or sneezing. Also, stay home from work or school when you are sick and practice social distancing so that we can all stay as healthy as possible. It is important to note that most patients with COVID-19 do not require ICU-level care. In about 80 percent of cases, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can recover at home and do not require hospitalizations. Only a small proportion of those requiring hospitalization will end up needing intensive care.