County Covid-19 Update

County Manager Michael Hawkes and Socorro County Emergency Management’s Gail Tripp have released the latest COVID-19 situation report. The situation as of April 27, 2020.
• Total cases testing positive in Socorro County: 41
• Deaths: 1
• Tested: 621
• Breaking down by Zip Code:
• 2 cases in 87801 (City of Socorro)
• 5 cases in 87036 (overlapping into Torrance County)
• 3 cases in 87062 (Veguita region)
• 33 cases in 87825 (Magdalena and Alamo)
• 2 cases in 87832 (San Antonio region)
County Emergency Services Department is coordinating non-congregate sheltering to assist with the public need should it arise. Socorro County Emergency Services Department continues to distribute PPE as requests are filled at the State Emergency Operations Center.
Socorro County, with the assistance of New Mexico Tech, provided hand sanitizer and potable water to La Joya water users due to pump failure.
They have delivered non-potable water and hand sanitizer to Alamo. They will continue to monitor the situation.
All other operations continue as normal.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has outlined a phased reopening of the economy.
Phase One:
Vulnerable individuals are instructed to keep staying at home.
Some non-essential businesses permitted to re-open in compliance with Covid Safe Practices.
Certain businesses will stay closed.
Phase Two (and beyond):
Additional businesses permitted to re-open in compliance with Covid Safe Practices.
Large gatherings and events still restricted for the foreseeable future.
Other changes to be announced.
The Public Health Emergency declared by Governor Lujan Grisham for COVID-19 is in effect through April 30.
• All gatherings over five individuals are prohibited.
• Restaurants limited to take-out and delivery only.
• Indoor shopping malls, retail shops, recreational facilities, theatres shall close.
• Closes all non-essential businesses except for remote work.
• Hotel lodging shall not operate at more than 25 percent.
• Prohibits non-essential health services, defined as services that can be delayed for three months without undue risk.
• Prohibits essential businesses at operating above 20 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by relevant fire marshal or fire department.
• Eliminates non-essential medical procedures which slow the use of personal protective gear.
• Prohibition of selling PPE without prior approval.
• Prohibits health care providers and wholesale medical suppliers from selling or distributing PPE without prior approval from NMDOH.
Socorro County offices will remain closed until at least April 30. Essential staff is operating in the departments that are needed.
The City of Socorro is operating in a limited capacity. Phone calls are being taken but all offices are closed. Payments are being accepted over the phone, online, in the dropbox, or by mail.
Go to https://www.socorronm.gov/ to look up individuals to contact them.
The City’s timeframe for closure is based on the guidelines of the Governor’s office.
Mayor Ravi Bhasker is asking businesses for their plans for maintaining safe conditions if the lockdown is lifted.
Coverings over the nose and mouth and social distancing are still required in all businesses.
The Village of Magdalena is operating normally. Offices are open but they are encouraging the public to conduct business by phone.
Socorro County Emergency Services has reached out to local businesses to check on their level of operation they are as follows:
Propane services are on normal operation.
Socorro Electric Coop is on normal operations.
Wal-Mart. Current hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Senior hours are Tuesday 6-7 a.m.
John Brooks. Current hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Senior hours are daily 7-9 a.m.
Dollar General in Socorro. Current hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Senior hours are 8-9 a.m.
Dollar General in Veguita. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Senior hours 8-9 a.m.
Dollar Tree. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Senior hours 9-10 a.m.
Family Dollar in Magdalena is limiting five customers in the store at a time. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Mexico Tech is producing hand sanitizer and working with the County to distribute at various locations to be announced on the County website and Facebook. Some sites could include the Senior Centers and hard to reach locations throughout the County.
The Socorro County Sheriffs’ office is closed, but deputies are patrolling and phones are being answered.
The Socorro Police Department is closed, but offices are patrolling and phones are being answered.
The Magdalena Marshal is operating normally.
Socorro County transfer stations are operating normal business hours.
The Socorro County Senior Center is operating normal hours with curbside and home delivery available.
Socorro General Hospital
• The hospital is flexing some clinical positions to expand its critical care workforce. They also have outdoor triage tents set up to use if they become necessary. They are working and coordinating daily with other system leaders and the New Mexico Department of Health.
• Socorro General Hospital does not have a drive-through testing site, but they are able to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing, which are then sent to Tri-Core Laboratories. Patients must be screened before being tested.
To have symptoms screened for a COVID-19 test, community members can visit https://pres.today/covid for a free video visit or online visit or contact the state Coronavirus Hotline at 1-855-600-3453. If you have been screened and require testing, please contact your local healthcare provider.
If you are a patient at Socorro Medical Group Clinic, call the clinic at 575-838-4690 and you will be met outside for triage. Specimens can be collected from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day. If you have symptoms and need emergency care, please call the Emergency Department at 575-835-8370 before arriving.
Socorro General Hospital has implemented a new visitor policy at this time to protect their patients and workforce, the hospital is not allowing visitors at this time.
Socorro General Hospitals Home Care is currently in full operation to meet the needs of those in the community that needs Home Health Care.
Presbyterian Medical Services is still open serving patients in Socorro County. They advise that if patients are sick and would rather not come into their clinics, phone visits with providers are available for both Medical and Behavioral Health Services.
The following Presbyterian Medical Health Centers are open for business:
• Socorro Community Health Center. Office phone: 575-835-4444 to schedule an appointment. The center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Magdalena Area Health Center. Office phone: 575-854-3162. Cell phone: 505-362-0232 to schedule an appointment. The Center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Veguita Area Health Center. Office phone: 505-864-6644 to schedule an appointment. Providers are available from both Medical and Behavioral Health Services
• Alamo Health Clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday. They are testing for COVID-19 and have a triage tent outside. They are asking people to call before coming to schedule an appointment.
Alamo School is serving meals from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday in the campus parking lot. The Early Childhood Center is providing meals in their parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Bhasker Medical Clinic is open to serve their patients in Socorro and Socorro County. Their office hours are Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday hours may vary. To schedule an appointment, call 575-835-2940. On arrival at the clinic call the office number to be met outside for an initial screening.
Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home is open to provide rehabilitation and skilled care that require 24-hour nursing supervision. Currently, they are closed to visitors to protect their patients and the workforce. They are in desperate need of surgical and N95 masks and gloves. All supplies are adequate at this time.
All providers are giving the following advice:
Just as with many other respiratory illnesses, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, to cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, and avoid contact with people who are coughing or sneezing. Also, stay home from work or school when you are sick and practice social distancing so that we can all stay as healthy as possible. It is important to note that most patients with COVID-19 do not require ICU-level care. In about 80 percent of cases, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can recover at home and do not require hospitalizations. Only a small proportion of those requiring hospitalization will end up needing intensive care.