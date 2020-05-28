County COVID-19 Update

Total cases testing positive in Socorro County: 49
Deaths: 4
Tested: 1,170
Breakdown by Zip Code:
2 cases in 87801 (City of Socorro)
6 cases in 87036 (overlapping into Torrance County)
3 cases in 87062 (Veguita region)
1 case 87823 (Lemitar/Polvadera)
41 cases in 87825 (Magdalena/Alamo/Gila)
2 cases in 87832 (San Antonio region)
Socorro County cases by gender:
Male - 46.94 percent
Female - 53.06 percent
Socorro County cases by age:
0-9 – 8.16 percent
10-19 – 4.08 percent
20-29 – 16.33 percent
30-39 – 16.33 percent
40-49 – 8.16 percent
50-59 – 18.37 percent
60-69 – 24.49 percent
70-79 – 2.04 percent
80-89 – 2.04 percent
Positive cases in neighboring counties:
Catron – 2
Cibola – 130
Lincoln – 2
Sierra – 1
Torrance – 32
Valencia - 73
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined a phased reopening of the economy.
Phase One:
Vulnerable individuals are instructed to keep staying at home.
Some non-essential businesses permitted to re-open in compliance with Covid Safe Practices.
Certain businesses will stay closed.
Phase Two (and beyond):
Additional businesses permitted to re-open in compliance with Covid Safe Practices.
Large gatherings and events are still restricted for the foreseeable future.
Other changes to be announced.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on May 15 urged New Mexicans to stay the course in the state’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 as a modified emergency public health order eases restrictions on retail operations and requires everyone to wear a cloth face covering in public, among other changes.
The new emergency health order, modified to acknowledge incremental progress against the novel coronavirus, takes effect Saturday as the previous order expires; it remains in effect through Sunday, May 31, when further reopening could occur.
The emergency order, in recognition of increased risk of transmission with additional economic openings, requires everyone to cover their faces in public, with exceptions for eating, drinking and exercise. Reusable cloth face-coverings are easy to make with common household items.
“I know this is not popular, but seat belts, child safety seats and airbags weren’t popular either when they were first adopted, and we know they save lives,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Please: Wear a mask. It’s compassionate. It protects others, including frontline workers of all types, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. Let’s protect them and each other and our families.”
The extended order is allowing all retailers to operate at 25 percent of their maximum occupancy as determined by fire code. In the interest of consistency, this now includes larger, “big box” retailers. A retailer is defined as any entity where the end-user or consumer is able to purchase a product within the retail space and does not include theaters, performance spaces and entertainment venues but does not yet include high-intensity contact services like dine-in at restaurants and bars, salons, gyms and tattoo parlors.
Houses of worship may also operate at 25 percent occupancy, according to the public health order, authorized by Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel.
COVID-SAFE PRACTICES:
The emergency public health order mandates compliance with COVID-safe practices, a series of requirements and best practices for businesses and other services – compiled with industry input and the oversight of the governor’s Economic Recovery Council – that will assure the safety of employees and customers. Those COVID-safe practices are available for dissemination and download at cv.nmhealth.org and newmexico.gov.
“If New Mexicans don’t help us as we ease restrictions, we’ll see cases rise, and as they rise, we’ll have to shut down again. That’s the only tool I have,’’ the governor said. “If I can’t get New Mexicans to protect vulnerable populations, to protect our seniors and children and minority populations and homeless populations and essential workers and health care workers and first responders and so many more, I will do whatever it takes to protect them. But you can help me. And if we all do this together, we can keep easing restrictions in a safe manner and go on living in a COVID-19 world.”
On May 1, New Mexico State Parks allowed eight state parks to reopen for day use only. As of May 15, as the state continues to evaluate which areas are safe and can be regulated in line with public health needs, the agency has added nine more: Oasis, Oliver Lee, Clayton Lake & Dinosaur Trackways, Pancho Villa, Mesilla Valley Bosque, Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Coyote Creek, City of Rocks, Rockhound. Before visiting a state park, checkwww.emnrd.state.nm.us/SPD for hours of operation, visitor capacity guidelines, available facilities and group size restrictions.
Motor Vehicle Division field offices will reopen in a limited fashion June 1 with COVID-safe practices for appointment-only services that can’t be completed online -- for example, first-time REAL IDs, services for seniors, driving tests and VIN inspections. Early morning appointments will be reserved for seniors. Both employees and customers will wear face coverings. Staff will disinfect vehicles inside and touchpoints outside before and after driving tests/VIN inspections, and both employee and customer will be required to wear face coverings and gloves for those services.
The changes are part of New Mexico’s phased plan for a safe and gradual reopening based on “gating criteria” that show a generally decreasing transmission rate, adequate testing, contact tracing and hospital capacity, and adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
The new order moves most of New Mexico from the Preparation Phase to Phase 1 based on small improvements in the transmission rate and the other gating criteria. However, the state continues to see statewide spread of the highly contagious virus.
As of Monday, New Mexico had 7,026 reported positive cases and 320 reported fatalities associated with the virus. Two hundred and sixteen New Mexicans remain hospitalized, and 2,522 patients have recovered.
“As we ease up on some restrictions, to make sure we don’t have another outbreak, everyone needs to wear your mask and keep your distance,” said Dr. David Scrase, Human Services Department secretary.
In line with the gating criteria, the amended public health order will again relax several restrictions on low-intensity contact services to relieve additional economic pressure.
WHAT REMAINS THE SAME:
New Mexicans must remain home except for outings essential for health, safety and welfare, especially elderly and vulnerable individuals. If you must leave home, gatherings of more than five people remain prohibited and six feet of physical distance from others must be maintained.
Locations and services where high-intensity contact is unavoidable -- such as gyms, salons, indoor malls, tattoo parlors and dine-in service at restaurants and bars -- remain temporarily closed. Limited in-person operations for those types of businesses could be included in the next modification of the public health order, as soon as early June, depending on New Mexico’s rate of COVID-19 transmission, testing capacity and other gating criteria.
Other high-intensity contact services that must remain closed include indoor malls, massage and tattoo parlors, theaters, casinos.
A 14-day quarantine order remains in place for out-of-state airport arrivals.
Vacation rentals are prohibited to out-of-state residents.
Visits to long-term care and other congregate care facilities remain restricted.
All retailers may operate according to COVID-Safe Practices (CSPs) at 25 percent fire code occupancy. (A “retailer” is any business that sells goods directly to the ultimate consumer or end-users and does not include wholesalers or suppliers, not does it include entertainment venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, or amusement parks);
Large retailers like big-box stores and grocery stores may also operate at 25 percent capacity as determined by fire code.
Non-essential businesses (other than retailers; such as office spaces, call centers) generally may operate according to CSPs at up to 25 percent of pre-crisis staffing levels. All employees should continue to work from home wherever possible;
Houses of worship may operate at 25 percent occupancy;
Masks will be required of everyone in public places, with exceptions for eating, drinking and exercising and medical requirements.
The mask requirement is based in part on a recent study that found if 80 percent of us adopt a simple homemade face mask, we could reduce deaths from COVID-19 by 17-45 percent over two months, according to Dr. Scrase.
“All of us wearing masks could save thousands of lives,” he said.
The three counties – McKinley, San Juan and Cibola – in the state’s northwestern public health region that remains a COVID-19 hotspot are exempt from the new order but will be allowed to move into the preparation phase that began two weeks ago for the rest of the state. That means that in those counties, non-essential retailers may provide curb-side pickup or delivery; golf courses, pet and veterinary services may open; and gun stores may operate by appointment. However, the order to stay home except for essential outings remains in place.
Assuming continued progress on the gating criteria (reduced transmission rates and adequate capacity for health care and supplies), higher-intensity contact could be phased in when the new order expires. That might include partially reopening salons, barbers, gyms, indoor malls, and dine-in at restaurants with limited occupancy and COVID-safe practices in place. Additionally, occupancy restrictions on houses of worship, motels and hotels could possibly expand in early June.
County Emergency Services Department is coordinating non-congregate sheltering to assist with the public need should it arise. Socorro County Emergency Services Department continues to distribute PPE as requests are filled at the State Emergency Operations Center.
Socorro County, with the assistance of New Mexico Tech, provided hand sanitizer and potable water to La Joya water users due to pump failure.
They have delivered non-potable water and hand sanitizer to Alamo. They will continue to monitor the situation.
Some sites could include the Senior Centers and hard to reach locations throughout the County.
The Public Health Emergency declared by Governor Lujan Grisham for COVID-19 is in effect through May 31.
• All gatherings over five individuals are prohibited
• Restaurants exercising take-out and delivery, but outdoor dining is permitted.
• Indoor shopping malls, retail shops, recreational facilities, theatres are still closed.
• Closes all non-essential businesses except for remote work.
• Hotel lodging shall not operate at more than 25 percent.
• Prohibits non-essential health services, defined as services that can be delayed for three months without undue risk.
• Prohibits essential businesses at operating above 20 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by relevant fire marshal or fire department.
• Eliminates non-essential medical procedures which slow the use of personal protective gear.
• Prohibition of selling PPE without prior approval.
• Prohibits health care providers and wholesale medical suppliers from selling or distributing PPE without prior approval from NMDOH.
A new study shows that talking can generate droplets able to hold the coronavirus that can linger in the air for up to 14 minutes.
Scientists agree that the most likely form of transmission of COVID-19 is through tiny respiratory droplets dispersed in the air. Coughs spread around 3,000 respiratory droplets, and sneezes can spread as many as 40,000. In comparison, the study showed that around 2,600 droplets are produced by talking. Although the droplets begin to dehydrate as soon as they leave a person’s mouth, they can still hover in the air for 8-14 minutes. This study provides support to the approach of wearing masks and other protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus in the air.
The City of Socorro is operating in a limited capacity. Phone calls are being taken but all offices are closed. Payments are being accepted over the phone, online, in the dropbox, or by mail.
Go to https://www.socorronm.gov/ to look up individuals to contact them.
The City’s timeframe for closure is based on the guidelines of the Governor’s office.
Coverings over the nose and mouth and social distancing are still required in all businesses.
The Village of Magdalena is operating normally. Offices are open but they are encouraging the public to conduct business by phone.
Socorro County Emergency Services has reached out to local businesses to check on their level of operation they are as follows:
Propane services are on normal operation.
Socorro Electric Coop is on normal operations.
Wal-Mart. Current hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Senior hours are Tuesday 6-7 a.m.
John Brooks. Current hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Senior hours are daily 7-9 a.m.
Dollar General in Socorro. Current hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Senior hours are 8-9 a.m.
Dollar General in Veguita. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Senior hours 8-9 a.m.
Dollar Tree. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Senior hours 9-10 a.m.
Family Dollar in Magdalena is limiting five customers in the store at a time. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Socorro County Sheriffs’ office is closed, but deputies are patrolling and phones are being answered.
The Socorro Police Department is closed, but offices are patrolling and phones are being answered.
The Magdalena Marshal is operating normally.
Socorro county transfer stations are operating normal business hours.
The Socorro County Senior Center is operating normal hours with curbside and home delivery available.
To have symptoms screened for a COVID-19 test, community members can visit https://pres.today/covid for a free video visit or online visit or contact the state Coronavirus Hotline at 1-855-600-3453. If you have been screened and require testing, please contact your local healthcare provider.