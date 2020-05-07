County Covid-19 Update

County Manager Michael Hawkes and Socorro County Emergency Management’s Gail Tripp have released the latest COVID-19 situation report. The situation as of the week of May 4, 2020.
STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT
A Public Health Emergency was declared by Governor Lujan Grisham for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020. This Order was amended on April 6, 2020 and again on April 11, 2020 and is in effect through May 15, 2020. The order states:
•All gatherings over five individuals are prohibited.
• Restaurants limited to take-out and delivery only.
• Indoor shopping malls, retail shops, recreational facilities, theatres shall close
• Closer of all non-essential businesses except for remote work.
• Houses of Worship must abide by mass gathering order
• Hotel lodging shall not operate at more than 25 percent
• Prohibits non-essential health services, defined as services that can be delayed for three months without undue risk
• Prohibits essential businesses at operating above 20 percent of the maximum occupancy as determined by relevant fire marshal or fire department
• Eliminates non-essential medical procedures will slow the use of personal protective gear.
• Prohibition of selling PPE without prior approval
• Prohibits health care providers and wholesale medical suppliers from selling or distributing PPE without prior approval from NMDOH.
For details see the full order at:
SOCORRO COUNTY SITUATION REPORT:
NEW INFORMATION
Socorro County is certifying a water truck for potable water for use at various locations as needed. The process should be complete this week.
County offices are open in a controlled status with safety measures in place per guidelines established by the Department of Health and Secretary Kunkel. Masks are required when conducting business inside county offices.
County Emergency Services Department has non-congregate sheltering in place to assist with the public need should it arise. They continue to monitor the situation and provide support to entities requesting PPE.
More test kits for have been sent to the public health office. Please contact them if you are in need of testing.
COVID -19 testing Public Health Office 214 Neel Ave. in Socorro every Wednesday from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Call the Health Office at 575-835-0971 option 3 to schedule an appointment:
For current information from Department of Health, go to cv.nmhealth.org
For inquiries related to jobs, food, childcare, legal, utilities, go to www.newmexico.gov/i-need-assistance.
Also here is a link to the Workforce Solutions with information for those that have been laid of due to COVID -19 at www.dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Info
General COVID-19 info at cv.nmhealth.org/about-covid-19/
The Environmental Protection Agency is providing a list of disinfectants to fight COVID-19: www.whca.org/files/2020/03/EPA-List-of-Disinfectants.pdf
Verify rumors at www.fema.gov/coronavirus-rumor-control
New Mexico Tech is producing hand sanitizer and working with the County to distribute at various locations to be announced on the County website and Facebook. Some sites could include the Senior Centers and hard to reach locations throughout the County.
The Socorro County Sheriffs’ office is closed, but deputies are patrolling, and phones are being answered.
The Socorro Police Department is closed, but offices are patrolling, and phones are being answered.
The Magdalena Marshal is operating normally.
Socorro county transfer stations are operating normal business hours.
The Socorro County Senior Center is operating normal hours with curbside and home delivery available.
Alamo Health Clinic is open 8 .m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Friday. They are testing for COVID-19 and have a triage tent outside. They are asking people to call before coming to schedule an appointment.
Alamo School is serving meals from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday in the campus parking lot. The Early Childhood Center is providing meals in their parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Bhasker Medical Clinic is open to serve their patients in Socorro and Socorro County. Their office hours are Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday hours may vary. To schedule an appointment, call 575-835-2940. On arrival at the clinic call the office number to be met outside for an initial screening.
Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home is open to provide rehabilitation and skilled care that require 24-hour nursing supervision. Currently, they are closed to visitors to protect their patients and the workforce. They are in desperate need of surgical and N95 masks and gloves. All supplies are adequate at this time.
All providers are giving the following advice:
• Just as with many other respiratory illnesses, the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, to cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, and avoid contact with people who are coughing or sneezing. Also, stay home from work or school when you are sick and practice social distancing so that we can all stay as healthy as possible. It is important to note that most patients with COVID-19 do not require ICU-level care. In about 80 percent of cases, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can recover at home and do not require hospitalizations. Only a small proportion of those requiring hospitalization will end up needing intensive care.