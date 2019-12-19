For many families across New Mexico and Socorro County the holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. For many other families the winter months can become a burden, and the Socorro chapter of the Disabled American Veterans is continuing to do its part to help alleviate some of the pressure the holiday season can bring with it.
While the DAV supports United States military veterans, more than a decade ago it opened its doors to the public for a free Thanksgiving meal. This weekend, the DAV continues its holiday tradition by hosting its annual Christmas meal. The free meal will be served by the DAV from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at the DAV headquarters located at 200 Fifth Street in Socorro.
Again the dinners the DAV organizes aren’t only good for veterans and those in need of a safe place and a hot meal, but they give people the chance to get to know those who fought for their country.
Of course the DAV can’t do it all on its own and community members have proven their willingness to donate time, food and money to the DAV’s cause. For Thanksgiving this year, El Defensor Chieftain purchased all the turkeys from proceeds of this year’s Veteran’s section published in November.
“I just think it’s a great way to give back to our local community as well as being part of a community tradition,” said Wanda Moeller, Editor/Publisher of El Defensor Chieftain.
Other donations for the DAV’s Thanksgiving meal were given by Tienda Segunda (Thrifty) as well as David and Jeanene Hall.
Food at the DAV Christmas dinner is served family-style and although it’s a holiday, things move along swiftly and in a wellorganized manner, so the maximum number of diners can enjoy themselves. While the DAV meal is free, donations are accepted for the meal to help with expenses.