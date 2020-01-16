SOCORRO (AP) - Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico.
Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno at a special ceremony today in Albuquerque.
At the Socorro Consolidated School District Board of Education meeting Monday night Armijo commented that after the news leaked out, “it seems everyone in the entire country wants a job in Socorro."
He said the 68-year-old Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department.
In February 2006, Ferrigno attended the police academy on southern California after being prompted by Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca. He was subsequently sworn in as a L.A. County reserve sheriff deputy.
In November 2010, he was sworn in as a member of a Maricopa County, Arizona volunteer sheriff posse which also includes actors Steven Seagal and Peter Lupus, in order to help stem illegal immigration in the Phoenix Valley area.
Since 2012, he’s also put in hours as a reserve deputy for the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s office in California.
Although Ferrigno will be attached to the Socorro County Sheriff’s Department, it will not be fulltime and not include normal deputy assignments. Expected to perform mostly office-bound duties, Ferrigno will be on call to assist patrol officers if need be, but will not be moving to Socorro.
“We’ll get him to come to Socorro, but he’s not coming to work here daily,” Armijo said. “We’ll bring him to Socorro every chance we get.”
He said Ferrigno will be instrumental in recruiting officers for the department and the county. Armijo joked that Ferrigno is “not as buff as me.”
Twice named Mr. Universe, Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.