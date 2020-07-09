A lightning caused fire in the San Mateo Mountains southwest of Magdalena has grown to 13,076 acres. According to Cibola National Forest’s Magdalena Ranger District the fire started Monday, June 15 in the Apache Kid Wilderness in Socorro County, and is designated as the Vics Peak Fire. The fire perimeter is currently 45 percent contained.
There are approximately 54 personnel assigned. Fire personnel on the Vics Peak Fire represent a variety of local, state and federal agencies. These crews come from Albuquerque Fire and Rescue, Bureau of Land Management, Payette National Forest, Boise National Forest, Lincoln National Forest and the Angles National Forest.
Forecasters say drier air will push into the San Mateo Mountains from the west, but storms will be possible through the week along the central mountain chain. Drier conditions expected for most of the remainder of the week with temperatures climbing above normal.
Vics Peak Fire operations include best management practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within firefighter crews/operations and within the general public. Medical teams have been placed near all crew camps and operational work areas to support firefighters.
The public is reminded to avoid the use of drones near wildfires.
Smoke is expected to be visible from NM-107, NM-1 and Interstate 25, south of Socorro.
The fire is estimated to be contained by July 31.