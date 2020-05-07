With early voting for the upcoming June 2 primary beginning earlier this week, the state and the county have established official protocol and guidelines regarding voting, either via mail-in ballot or in person.
On April 14 the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled that the June primary cannot be held via an all-mail ballot per New Mexico state statute, and counties are required to provide in-person polls for those who prefer, or mail-in ballots for voters who do not wish to potentially expose themselves to COVID-19.
However, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham had not yet lifted her recommended state-wide bans on congregating with more than five people at one time.
Socorro County Clerk Betty Saavedra and her staff were prepared for those bans to surpass the original May 5 date.
“The original plan is still in place,” she said. “Currently we have Plexiglas installed in our office and around the poll officials' desks that they'll be sitting at, and we are doing the six feet distancing.”
Saavedra said her office will monitor how many people are in the polling place, they'll have someone directing traffic and “we even have our six foot squares outside for people if they're wanting to wait,” she said.
Per a City of Socorro mandate issued April 13 that requires both customers and employees to don face masks in retail shops, grocery stores and take-out eateries, anyone wishing to vote in person will be required to wear a protective face mask.
“It is on our door that they should have a mask,” Saavedra said. “If people don't have one then we would be able to offer them one.”
Originally during that April 14 meeting Saavedra was among 27 New Mexico clerks who petitioned the court to allow New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to pivot the June 2 primary to an all-mail election by mailing ballots to voters without an absentee application requesting one first.
The Court denied the request and required that all qualified voters be sent an application for an absentee ballot, and once that voter's identity is verified they are sent their actual absentee ballot so they can cast their vote.
In addition, Saavedra cleared up an issue that had not been resolved by the Secretary of State as of April 21.
The county will send out applications for absentee ballots to constituents who are legally registered with a major party – meaning Democrat, Republican or Independent – and voters will be required to pay for return postage. Once voter applications are approved and absentee ballots sent out, there will be no postage required by the voter to send back their absentee ballot.
Saavedra said there is still time to go online and request an absentee application, and that the number of individuals doing so is increasing.
“Even though the Secretary of State has started issuing absentee ballot applications - it is going very well - constituents can still go online and request a ballot.”
Currently qualified voters can vote in person at the Socorro County Clerk's office located at 200 Church St. in Socorro, and the Magdalena Senior Center will become available for in-person voting on May 18.
To view or update current voter registration information, visit sos.state.nm.us.
For more information on specific election dates and deadlines visit socorrocounty.net/elected/clerk.