The Owl Bar and Café in San Antonio turns 75 this year, and it’s no stretch of the imagination to say that it has become part of New Mexico’s heritage. From its humble beginnings as the preferred watering hole for Manhattan Project scientists in 1945 to creating – by all accounts – the first-ever green chile cheeseburger, the Owl is known nationwide as the real deal.
In recognition, the New Mexico Senate saluted the venerable eatery in a Proclamation during the last week of the 2020 session.
Sponsored by Sen. Gabe Ramos, the proclamation reads:
Whereas the Owl Bar in San Antonio, New Mexico was previously a mercantile store owned and operated by J.S. and Teresita Miera in the early 1940s, and;
Whereas, in 1945 the Owl Bar and Café was opened by Frank and Dee Chavez, the Miera’s daughter and son-in-law, and;
Whereas, Frank and Dee we the creators of the green chile cheeseburger; and
Whereas, the Owl Bar and Café has been a watering hole for numerous politicos throughout the years; and
Whereas, fourth-generation café owner Janice Baca Argabright, who is Rowena and Adolph Baca’s daughter, Frank and Dee Chavez’s granddaughter, and J.E. and Teresita Miera’s great-granddaughter, assumed operations of the Owl Bar and Café in 2018; and
Whereas, the esteemed establishment has served the residents of Socorro County and residents of all of New Mexico for seventy-five years;
Now therefore, be it resolved by the senate of the state of New Mexico that recognition be extended to the Owl Bar and Café, the home of the delicious green chile cheeseburger on its seventy-fifth anniversary.
Responding to the proclamation, Argabright told the Chieftain she was extremely grateful.
“I was really honored,” Argabright said. “Both my mom and I were very, very honored.”
Argabright and her mother, Rowena Baca, were invited to sit on the Senate floor as several senators rose and spoke about their experiences of stopping at the Owl.
“There was one senator, John Arthur Smith, who spoke,” she said.” He knew my grandfather Frank, and he talked about my daddy and how he helped him get to school because his car broke down.
“Other senators just talked about how welcoming they feel when they come,” Argabright said. “They feel like The Owl is ‘Grandma’s house.’ They’d say ‘we’re eating at Grandma’s house.’ It was very nice.”
Argabright also praised Senator Ramos.
“He said it was a good meeting place, and a good place to do business,” she said.
The proclamation was signed by Ramos and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales.
On Friday, Argabright received an additional proclamation from the office of Lt. Gov. Howie Morales.
To officially commemorate the 75th anniversary, the Owl Bar and Café is inviting the public to a big celebration on Saturday, July 18.
“I’m very proud to keep the legacy going, being the fourth generation,” Argabright said. “I feel very proud of my family.”