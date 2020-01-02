A makerspace is a place where people can tinker with tools, equipment, arts and crafts, computers, and more to imagine and invent.
Makerspaces have many names, reflect the interests of their local community, and can be designed for many different age groups. Organizations in our town with makerspaces include the Socorro Public Library, New Mexico Tech, and Sarracino Middle School.
A local team has come together to create a new makerspace open to families and discoverers of all ages. This team is working under the umbrella of STORMFORCE, (STEM OutReach and Mentoring Fueling Opportunity through Relationships, Community, and Education), a community action committee launched by New Mexico Tech.
The makerspace team is comprised of many community members as well as representatives from the city, agencies, and New Mexico Tech They are researching makerspaces in other communities as well as funding opportunities.
A location for the makerspace is not finalized, but talks are in progress with the City of Socorro, the Socorro Public Library, and New Mexico Tech. The location needs to be easily accessible for the community, especially for our youth, and hopefully open on weekends to accommodate families.
The team will be holding three community forums early in 2020 to solicit input on what individuals and families would like to see in a makerspace. Your ideas are critical to building a makerspace that serves the community.
Dates for the forums will be posted. Watch for media from El Defensor-Chieftain, MRGDA, Health Council, Chamber of Commerce, and City of Socorro.
Once the team has feedback, strategic planners will design the space and our fundraising volunteers will get to work. A successful makerspace will need more participants and volunteers to provide ideas, materials, expertise and more.
There are many resources in the community that can be volunteered or donated to a makerspace, including tools, building materials, craft supplies, electronics, sewing machines, storage units, labor, volunteers, and activity designers. If you are interested in helping to design the makerspace, donate materials or funds, or volunteer in other ways, please email the team at makerspacesocorro@gmail.com.