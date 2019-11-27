Last week, Socorro and Magdalena school districts held their respective declamation competitions in Humorous Prose, Humorous Poetry, Serious Prose, and Serious Poetry. Finalists will compete in the county-wide contest on December 4 at Macey Center.
Special Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Socorro’s new western store open and thriving
- Plenty to do, see, and eat during this year's Festival of the Cranes
- Robert Edward Chavez
- Cindy Sue Coker Danley
- Gymnastics team competes in second meet
- Madelyn Denise Caldwell
- Socorro couple celebrates diamond anniversary
- Magdalena youth's vision for 'Buddy Bench' becomes reality
- Mary Romero
- Henry Lucero
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.