The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Deputy Secretary Todd Leahy and representatives from EMNRD’s Mining and Minerals Division (MMD) joined New Mexico Tech and the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources in awarding Margaret Barroll, Ph.D. and Nathan C. Myers with the 2020 Earth Science Achievement Awards on Feb. 3.
Created in 2003 the awards honor individuals for their outstanding contributions advancing the role of earth science in public service, public policy, and science and education. The award ceremony was held at noon in the Capitol Rotunda on Earth Science and New Mexico Tech Day.
Barroll received the award for Public Service and Public Policy for her career in the Hydrology Bureau of the Office of the State Engineer.
Myers received the award for Research and Education recognizing his career in scientific research at the United States Geological Survey. This year’s awards mark a renewed partnership in the award process between EMNRD and the Bureau of Geology.
“EMNRD is pleased to reengage in this award that elevates important work in the earth sciences,” EMNRD Deputy Secretary Todd Leahy said. “It was an honor to recognize two public servants today who have dedicated so much of their careers to the people of New Mexico.”
“In this 17th year of presenting the Earth Science Achievement Awards, I am deeply grateful for the dedicated effort put towards research and public policy by our current and past award winners” said State Geologist and the Bureau of Geology Director Nelia Dunbar. “It’s a privilege for me to be able to honor the excellent scientists and policy makers who support the well-being of our state.”
In attendance at the award ceremony were Dunbar; Stephen Wells, President of New Mexico Tech; Senator Mimi Stewart who commemorated past award recipient Senator Carlos Cisneros.