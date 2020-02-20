The Magdalena Municipal School Board of Education voted at its January 20 meeting to retain Glenn Haven as Superintendent for an additional two years. The 2019-2020 school year marks Glenn Haven’s third year as Magdalena Municipal Schools’ superintendent.
Haven, who took over in 2017, is originally from Window Rock, Arizona. Prior to moving to Magdalena he was the Principal and Athletic Director at Dishchii’bikoh Community School in Cibicue, Arizona and brought with him extensive experience in administration, teaching and coaching.
In a statement at beginning of this school year, Haven said the efforts and changes that have been implemented so far to improve the quality of education, “has been a very rewarding journey at this significant point in time.
Haven sees that the goals and objectives that he first introduced when he took over as superintendent at Magdalena are beginning to come to the forefront.
“We continue to seek the best academic programs that will fit our students’ needs,” he said.
“The efforts to understand and embrace our ideas and concepts within our schools by our students, parents, staff and teachers have been well received.”
Haven has a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of New Mexico, and received a Master’s degree in Secondary Education from Arizona State.