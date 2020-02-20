Three different school calendars for the 2020-2021 Socorro Consolidated School District were presented to the school board for its initial review.
Assistant Superintendent Denise Cannon said school principals and the unions were asked to designate at least one staff member to serve on the calendar committee.
The committee’s first meeting was January 15. It was during that meeting, the committee members developed three calendars for staff to vote their preferences.
The first calendar extended the school’s calendar to 190 days for an extended learning calendar. The second calendar is a traditional calendar which calls for 176 of learning. The third calendar option has 171 days of learning, which is similar to this year’s calendar.
In Socorro public schools, 145 individuals voted to keep the calendar similar to this year’s calendar with 171 days of learning. Eleven individuals voted to extend the calendar to 190 days while seven individuals voted for the more traditional calendar of 176 days.
At Cottonwood Valley Charter Schools, staff voted for the traditional calendar of 176 days. None of the staff voted in favor of the learning calendar of 190 days.
Comments from the staff also were included in the written report to board members. Some of those comments included:
• As with any type of voting, it is expected that the majority wins. Last year, it was quite insulting to have staff vote, yet the board chose what they wanted. There is no sense in voting in the future if it done this way again this year.
• As a commuting staff, Friday prep days make a big difference in my week. I think the kids at the high school do better with 4 day weeks.
• More school days means more days with kids who need us the most. Please consider the opinions of teachers who are invested in our kids and don’t just want more days off.
• I feel that we as teachers are stressed enough without adding more days to our calendar. I invite ALL board members to come spend a full day a week in our schools to observe the behavior problems, the lack of respect, the lack of discipline, the lack of hope, the lack of try, the lack of integrity, among so many in our classrooms. By adding more days to our calendars will not make our students learn more or want to do better, it will not increase our testing scores. It will only increase the negative behaviors of our students. …A lot of what we face as a district is a lack of parenting, parental guidance, discipline, hope and integrity from the parents, the guardians, and the community.
• …I was in favor of the four-day week for lots of reasons. I especially like the built-in Fridays off for time to make appointments and to take care of personal business items during the week.
• I love the days off, but the students have no way to learn all the curriculum in 171 days.
• The extended school year may seem good on paper, but in practice it is stressful for teachers who are under-supported through the school system.
• Provide us with an option that shortens Christmas and Thanksgiving breaks.
No decision was made by the board, however, they plan to discuss the calendar in more detail on the board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Sarracino Middle School.