For years, Socorro High School’s band was on the decline. That seemed like just the challenge Robert Stephens needed when he took the job as Socorro High School principal. As a former award-winning band director turned principal, Stephens knew a band would help build school spirit. He hired Jimmy Gonzalez to take up the baton.
Now Gonzalez is breathing life back into the school’s music department. A Christmas concert last week, mostly attended by family and a few community members, revealed the 11 band students are serious about making music again.
The 2019-20 school year is Gonzalez’ first year of teaching in Socorro.
“I came to Socorro after seeing various positions open over the last two years,” he said. “I had always passed through Socorro on my way to other parts of northern and northwestern New Mexico and had always wondered what things were like here. When the opportunity came, I applied and interviewed. The rest is history.”
Gonzalez’ decision to become a music instructor came after his first year participating in high school marching band. But he readily admits that his love for instrumental music came from watching Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show band and seeing Doc Severinsen play the trumpet before Carson began his monologue.
“After hearing the sound of the brilliant trumpet playing, I was hooked,” he said.
After one semester of teaching, Gonzalez says building up the program from scratch can be a bit daunting.
“I think the first thing that is required for initiating a turnaround and laying the foundation comes with having an open mind about what approaches to take in building on student strengths rather than focusing solely on any deficiencies they might have,” he said. “Providing students with performance opportunities that are reasonably within the grasp of their abilities helps create the types of successes that help students realize the value of the aesthetic experiences that involvement in the fine arts provides them. I think this becomes more apparent to them when they see and feel the sense of appreciation that the community has for their efforts in performance."
The appreciation for the music was more than felt during their first Christmas concert on Monday night where the group of 11 musicians pulled off a short, but beautiful, Christmas concert. From the toe-tapping song Jingle Bell Rock, to The Hanukkah Song, Frosty the Snowman, the English folk tune Greensleeves to the song that made Burl Ives famous, Have a Holly Jolly Christmas, students seemed to enjoy entertaining those who attended the group’s first concert.
While the Christmas concert was definitely a highlight for the program, another highlight has been the band being recognized and acknowledged publicly at the Warrior football games this fall.
“It really helped instill a sense of pride in what the students do with the school band,” Gonzalez said. While some students may feel band isn’t important, Gonzalez says folks shouldn’t knock it until you try it.
“Music is life! It has the power to influence and inspire people to work, to think, to heal, and greatest of all - to love. On the flipside it also has the power to inspire delinquency, provoke rage, and help foster a sense of destruction and indifference. It is that type of music that to which I have an aversion,” he said.
Gonzalez truly believes all students love music to one extent or another. But to get students to love music comes by getting hooked on music.
“Creating opportunities for high and immediate success and ownership for what the students do in band on a daily basis piques their curiosity to explore their interests in developing their personal abilities or to expand their knowledge base for the sake of personal enrichment. The true love comes when there is more value placed on the process than on the outcome,” he said.
In the meantime, Gonzalez says he wants show the Socorro community, the students are serious again. And … that he’s excited to see where this band goes.
“Some of my personal goals for the band are work up a program of musical selections with appropriate levels of complexity for a festival performance,” he said. “I also would like to incorporate a jazz band as a part of the overall music program to offer students another venue to explore other styles of music that are not typically associated with a conventional concert band setting.”
Until the band’s next performance, students are starting to hear the sound of music reverberate in the halls of Socorro High.