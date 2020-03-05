Science Oly Mousetrap Vehicle

Sarracino Middle School students Braden Mounyo and Kaden Dow prepare their Mousetrap Vehicle in the gym at New Mexico Tech.

 Submitted by Theresa Apodaca

Socorro students held their own during the state’s Science Olympiad at New Mexico Tech on February 22. Socorro High School finished fourth overall in the high school division, and took home the third place trophy in the NMAA Science Olympiad Director Cup competition.

Cottonwood Valley Charter School finished fourth in the middle school division. Sarracino Middle School won the Spirit Award for outstanding participation and sportsmanship.

Socorro High’s strongest events were in Ornithology, Anatomy and Physiology, Designer Genes, and Sounds of Music.

Charter School’s strongest events were in Circuit Lab, Ornithology, Write It Do It and Mousetrap Vehicle. Sarracino Middle did best in Mission Possible, Boomilever, Dynamic Planet, Fossils, Heredity and Machines.

Overall team placement in the high school division:

1st Albuquerque Area Homeschoolers

2nd La Cueva High School

3rd Albuquerque Academy

4th Socorro High School

5th Lovington High School

The Socorro High School team won the third place trophy for the New Mexico Activities Association Science Olympiad Director Cup competition:

3rd Socorro High School

2nd Albuquerque Academy

1st La Cueva High School

In Division C, Socorro High School made the top ten in:

1st Ornithology

2nd Ping Pong Parachute

2nd Anatomy and Physiology

2nd Designer Genes

2nd Sounds of Music

4th Write Stuff

4th Write It Do It

5th Astronomy

5th Boomilever

5th Chemistry Lab

5th Machines

6th Circuit Lab

6th Detector Building

6th Disease Detectives

6th GeoLogic Mapping

7th Experimental Design

7th Code Busters

8th Protein Modeling

Overall team placement in the middle school division:

1st Albuquerque Area Homeschoolers

2nd Sidney Gutierrez Middle School

3rd Wilson Middle School

4th Cottonwood Valley Charter School

5th Albuquerque Academy

In Division B, Cottonwood Valley Charter School made the top ten in:

1st Circuit Lab

1st Ornithology

2nd Write It Do It

3rd Mousetrap Vehicle

4th Anatomy and Physiology

4th Meteorology

4th Water Quality

5th Density Lab

5th Experimental Design

6th Mission Possible

6th Reach For The Stars

6th Road Scholar

7th Machines

9th Disease Detectives

9th Game On

Sarracino Middle School made the top ten in: