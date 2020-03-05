Socorro students held their own during the state’s Science Olympiad at New Mexico Tech on February 22. Socorro High School finished fourth overall in the high school division, and took home the third place trophy in the NMAA Science Olympiad Director Cup competition.
Cottonwood Valley Charter School finished fourth in the middle school division. Sarracino Middle School won the Spirit Award for outstanding participation and sportsmanship.
Socorro High’s strongest events were in Ornithology, Anatomy and Physiology, Designer Genes, and Sounds of Music.
Charter School’s strongest events were in Circuit Lab, Ornithology, Write It Do It and Mousetrap Vehicle. Sarracino Middle did best in Mission Possible, Boomilever, Dynamic Planet, Fossils, Heredity and Machines.
Overall team placement in the high school division:
1st Albuquerque Area Homeschoolers
2nd La Cueva High School
3rd Albuquerque Academy
4th Socorro High School
5th Lovington High School
The Socorro High School team won the third place trophy for the New Mexico Activities Association Science Olympiad Director Cup competition:
3rd Socorro High School
2nd Albuquerque Academy
1st La Cueva High School
In Division C, Socorro High School made the top ten in:
1st Ornithology
2nd Ping Pong Parachute
2nd Anatomy and Physiology
2nd Designer Genes
2nd Sounds of Music
4th Write Stuff
4th Write It Do It
5th Astronomy
5th Boomilever
5th Chemistry Lab
5th Machines
6th Circuit Lab
6th Detector Building
6th Disease Detectives
6th GeoLogic Mapping
7th Experimental Design
7th Code Busters
8th Protein Modeling
Overall team placement in the middle school division:
1st Albuquerque Area Homeschoolers
2nd Sidney Gutierrez Middle School
3rd Wilson Middle School
4th Cottonwood Valley Charter School
5th Albuquerque Academy
In Division B, Cottonwood Valley Charter School made the top ten in:
1st Circuit Lab
1st Ornithology
2nd Write It Do It
3rd Mousetrap Vehicle
4th Anatomy and Physiology
4th Meteorology
4th Water Quality
5th Density Lab
5th Experimental Design
6th Mission Possible
6th Reach For The Stars
6th Road Scholar
7th Machines
9th Disease Detectives
9th Game On
Sarracino Middle School made the top ten in: