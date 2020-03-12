The regional qualifier for the 2020 national championships took place on March 7 for the First Tech Challenge. A total of 24 teams from multiple states in the southwest region as well as from Mexico descended on the NextGen Academy in Albuquerque to compete. Three teams from Socorro made the trip up to compete for a possible spot in the 2020 International Championships in Houston, The H.O.T. Squad, Die Krieger (German for The Warriors) and the Robo Braves.
The H.O.T. Squad won two trophies in the Finalist Alliance and Motivate awards. Die Krieger took 1st place in the Connect award. The overall winner was Beep Patrol from Litchfield, Arizona, will be headed to the national tournament. A team 11 years in the making, coach Sharon Vasudey brought nine students to the competition before hoisting the final trophy.
“These kids want other kids to be inspired when they see our team’s robot,” she said. “They want something that little kids are going to want to drive and control. So for this competition we went with a robot that was Star Wars themed. New Mexico has some stellar teams and all that I care about is that our group meets their individual goals as well as making some new friends along the way.”
The theme of the 2019-20 season was ‘Skystone’. Inspired by the structures created for the Coruscant area of the “Star Wars” movies, the goal is to build structures as tall as possible.
H.O.T. Squad head coach Gwen Valentino was pleased with her team’s performance during its first year of competition in the FTC.
“Our team has been woking hard heading into this competition,” she said. “Their robot was changed up to four days ago for this event. To me their robot is a big metal square. I don’t understand it. But I could not be more proud as a parent and coach of how much this team has grown.”
Each team consists of two driver/operators as they guide their own individual robots which must fit within an 18 inch sized box. The robots then can expand once the match begins. The Skybridge comes in as two 14 inch high obstacles along with a middle bridge at 20 inches are set up on the game floor. Red and blue building sides are taped off in each arena as teams are randomly selected to work together in a two versus two format. Stones, or large lego pieces, are placed on one side of the board with two ‘Skystones’ that are marked. Teams can use individual controllers to move the standard pieces but must rely on previous programming for its robot in order to grab a ‘Skystone’. Whomever builds the tallest building of lego pieces in the time allotted wins that round.
Rodney Mayfield is a current teacher of art and robotics at Sarracino middle school. He has been involved with robotics since 2016 back when he was working with the Socorro Charter School. He is the head coach of both Die Krieger as well as the young up and coming Robo Braves.
“When I first started and up to now my philosophy is that this is all about the kids,” he said. “Our Socorro teams are fighting hard. It’s the first year for the Robo Braves. But Die Krieger has been mentoring these young guys. This is a community group all around and that is how we compete.”
A main component of the Die Krieger team is Co-Captain Lilly Stover. A sophomore at Socorro High School, her main duties are to work on the team’s engineering notebook.
“Our team defines the robot we brought as a helper as well as a stacker,” she said. “Most robots we’ve noticed this year are more of grabbers. So we wanted to be more of helpers for whichever alliance we got paired with. That is why we created a device to trap blocks and then distribute them to our teammates on the other side of the field.”
After winning the competition, Beep Patrol will represent the southwest region during the international finals in mid April over a weekend championship event.