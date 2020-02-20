Newly elected school board members Dave Hicks and Michael Hargather said last week they would like the district to host a “town hall” meeting with the local community on education.
Hicks suggested the meeting could help the board gather ideas and set goals from the information gathered.
Hargather indicated the meeting could be more like a strategic planning session, though no action would take place. He said having meetings like a ‘town hall’ would allow people to voice their opinions on school programs as well as creating more education opportunities.
"My thought on this whole thing is allowing people to get things off their chest so that we can plan for the future," said Hicks. "It'd be an open forum, and people could tell us their ideas. Then we could prioritize those ideas and come up with a top 10 or 15 list for our schools. We'd create committees and allow people to volunteer for committees."
Board President James Chavez and Board Member Pauline Jaramillo reminded the two members if the district wanted to host a public forum, it needed to make sure the meeting was transparent.
Hicks and Hargather hoped the meeting could be conducted sooner rather than later and suggested that Superintendent Ron Hendrix could run the sessions, and the board would be note-takers.
The meeting will be conducted at 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, at the GRADS building, 310 Fisher Ave. in Socorro.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the resignations of Theresa Apodaca, teacher, and Selinda Landavazo, dance coach. Both resignations are effective May 20, 2020
• Approved hiring Luis Calzada as the JV boys assistant basketball coach; Shanayah Degado as a part-time cashier; Amanda Saenz and Brooke Scott as substitute teachers; Ashlee Vargas as .5 security; and Ryan Wilson, Sr., as EA at Sarracino Middle School.
• Socorro’s activities account is behind budget. Athletic Director Alex Johnson told the board he is looking into hosting a golf tournament fundraiser to make up the account’s deficit.
• Site budget meetings began in February. The budget committee members, Pauline Jaramillo and Dave Hicks, will meet at the district's various schools to hold budget planning meetings for the 20-21 academic year. Each site will have representation from administration, teachers, assistants, parents and students.
• Discussed the possibility of appointing an ad hoc committee meeting to review Cottonwood Valley Charter School’s request to increase enrollment.
• Tabled approving the minutes of the January 13, 2020, meeting until more additional information and comments can be added to the minutes.
• Inducted Sharon Sessions as the newest member of the Socorro Consolidated School Board.
• The next school board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Sarracino Middle School.