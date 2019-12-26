The Annual Empty Bowls Gala and Soup Tasting will be January 22 at Bodega Burger Company, and organizers at Socorro Storehouse are looking for sponsors and donations.
Proceeds from the event go to support Socorro Storehouse. The 501(c)3 non-profit organization is Socorro’s emergency food pantry “feeding the hungry of the community one box of food at a time.”
Every year the Gala goes all out with food, music, and dancing. This year the fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
To participate in this event and support its goal of ending hunger in Socorro County, sponsorships for the Empty Bowls Gala begin at $25 and up, and your business will be listed as a sponsor in the program. Or donate an item for the silent auction. Silent auction items are new items and can be anything you sell or produce in your business, or perhaps a gift certificate. For example, a night’s stay at a local hotel, $25 for a dinner at a local restaurant or $20 off purchase as a local business.
To be a sponsor, pick a sponsorship level at the Storehouse and return the form and your check made out to Socorro Storehouse before Dec. 31, 2019.
If you would like to contribute a Silent Auction item, fill out the silent auction form, then call the Socorro Storehouse at 575835-2079 and leave a message and someone will pick up the item and form.
Founded in 2002, the Storehouse provides food and other necessities for an average of 50 to 55 families every week.
“This is the norm but it can be as many as 72 or as few as 20,” Storehouse Director Melissa Ramsey said. “But the average is 50 to 55.”
Besides needing volunteers to help with the weekly distribution of food, the agency is also in need of donations, both in money and in food. In fact, monetary donations helped the Storehouse acquire a freezer three years ago which they use for storing meats and other perishables through Wal-Mart’s Food Rescue Program.