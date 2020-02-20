If you happened to see a white school bus along Lopezville Road last week with hoses running from it into a house, there was no need to be alarmed.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was in Socorro continuing to investigate the potential for vapor intrusion due to groundwater contamination from the Eagle Picher Superfund Site. The site encompasses two large traces totaling about 55 acres located along Interstate 25, about two miles north of Socorro.
Nichole Foster, environmental engineer and remedial project manager in charge of the Eagle Picher site, said more than 30 properties were scheduled for sampling during the visit where there is a possibility of vapor intrusion from the site's TCE groundwater plume.
During the week, the EPA’s Trace Atmospheric Gas Analyzer self-contained laboratory, did real time sampling in homes along Lopezville Road.
Prior to entering the homes, residents were asked to remove all chemicals from the home 24 hours before monitoring began. The target compounds the EPA was testing for included tetrachloroethene, trichlorethene and dichloroethenes.
Owners and residents were able to join EPA staff in the mobile unit to view the real-time screening results or watch the team as it sampled vapors inside their home.
The test included: taking soil gas samples from the surrounding area; taking subslab samples in the interior of the building; taking indoor air samples inside the building; as well as investigating actions at the property.
Foster noted, if the screening results indicated elevated lees for target compounds, the EPA planned to do a follow-up with additional sampling. Each of the tested homes entered will be provided a written report of the findings.