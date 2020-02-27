Socorro County officially dedicated a new bridge at Escondida Lake with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday. The Russell Senn Bridge, the result of a collaborative effort between the County of Socorro and the Senn family, replaces the original bridge from the shoreline to the island.
County Manager Michael Hawkes said the project was financed primarily by the Senn family.
“They had fundraisers and volunteers,” he said. “They had some very good and dynamic people. James Martin, the former state senator, was also helping the effort."
Russell Senn was 59 years old when he passed away on July 3, 2019, following a car wreck on Interstate 25 near Belen.
Russell’s brother Sam Senn cut the ribbon with the help of state Senator Gabriel Ramos and County Commissioner Martha Salas.
“Russell loved that park,” Sam said. “He loved fishing there. He would help then park caretaker Robert clean up if need be, and if there were a camper having problems or something, Russell would go help them. That's just the kind of way he was. He was very kind, very gentle.”
Sam said Russell had approached him and his brothers, Dave and Steve, two years ago approached with the idea of building a new bridge. As it turned out, the bridge became a tribute to their late brother.
Money was the first hurdle.
"Funding was scarce," Sam said. "We got our friends together, and we raised money, and in a month and a half, we had all the funds we needed."
“The old bridge was condemned. A liability to the county," Hawkes said. "The family called and asked if they could replace the old bridge and dedicate it to Russell. We said, 'why not?' It involved minimal cost to the county."
Sam said the reason they designed a floating bridge is that the original bridge was on foundations, which settled after time, and the coat of replacement pillars would be prohibitive.
“All the county did was provide facilities and people in the road department. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District actually helped us demolish the old bridge."
“Russell loved Escondida Lake,” Hawkes said. “MRGCD and our road department demolished the old bridge and did some of the earthworks that needed to be done. They made sure that the decking was good. Lighting and benches were also part of it.”
“The Senn family wanted it to be a family space,” he said.