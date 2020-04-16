As most parts of the country continue to play catch-up with the Covid-19 pandemic, an increasing number of businesses are being declared non-essential by local governments and subsequently forced to close their doors.
Fortunately for one group of Socorro County farmers, there are no doors to close. The Socorro Farmers’ Market has been going strong at The Plaza for more than two decades, and while the City has put a temporary stop to gatherings on City property the market has had to get a little bit creative.
Members of the group are utilizing the parking lot at the northwest corner of College and California streets in Socorro to conduct the market, directly in front of the old Smith’s building. Market president Woody Peabody said the location is just a convenient place to be.
“We just came down and we’re doing the best we can until we can get back to a safe space,” he said.
Currently only five individuals at a time are allowed to sell produce and goods, and everyone at the location is doning masks and gloves. And since the market is actually a drive-thru, some Socorro residents seem to be taking to the idea.
“The thing about the drive-thru is it keeps the space, and it allows them to see the table, and go from table to delivery. We really try to discourage walk-ups,” Peabody said. “I think they really like it when the market is what it should be and they can shop around, but they’re happy to do this because it’s safe for the customers. No one wants to pass anything to anybody.”
And while the number those in Socorro County affected by Coronavirus seems to be hovering around 15, the number of cases statewide has soared past 1,300 including 26 deaths, meaning the safety precautions the group is taking will hopefully make local shoppers trust the process.
“Come and drive by. We’ll do our best to keep you safe,” Peabody said. “Do not get out of your vehicle. We’ll bring it to you. We’ll tell you what’s there.”
In addition, the Farmers’ Market provides a sanitation station and all produce is properly washed. Everything is pre-packaged so there’s no open produce, according to Peabody.
“We’ll keep growing, so by summer we hope to be back in the Plaza,” he said. “We’re very excited even though it’s a difficult time.”
Fred and Kathie Berger, who have been selling farmed goods at the market for more than a decade, have also gotten creative in their response to current circumstances.
“What is different about this is we are now taking pre-orders to make it easier on people to just come and pick up their orders. They don’t have to get out, if they would like to not get out of their vehicles,” Fred Berger said. “It’s a lot more difficult on us for doing that, but we’re trying to do the whole COVID-19 thing and keep everybody safe, including ourselves. Right now we’re having a lot of stuff coming in, so we have extras. We have more than just our pre-orders.”
Berger said he thinks customers appreciate the measures the Farmers’ Market has taken to ensure their safety, especially in light of the fact that more and more government mandated business closures are driving an increasing number of people to stores like John Brooks and Wal-Mart.
“Everybody’s thankful we’re out here doing this. I hope it’s going to be important for everybody. I don’t think a lot of people realize we’re out here right now,” he said. “It’s always hard to get people to understand that we do have a Farmers’ Market in Socorro, and come out and support us. Without their support we can’t do this.
Hopefully we’re going to have a lot of extra produce this year, so if people are afraid to go to the store they can come here where there’s less possibility of running into somebody with COVID. We’re just thankful that we’re able to do this and we’re thankful for our customers.”
Peabody said interested in more information on the Socorro Farmers’ Market can visit Facebook and sign up for an emailing list.
“Go on Facebook so you can begin to know what we have,” he said. “...They can receive updates straight from the Farmers’ Market.”
Interested customers can also send an email directly to farmtoplaza@gmail.com.