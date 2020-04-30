Mike Alderete is the City of Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex Director’s Assistant and Foreman. He and his staff have not only been working to disinfect the complex for COVID-19, but have also been disinfecting for Vesicular Stomatitis, an equine virus that has appeared in New Mexico this year.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in a small community just north of Socorro called Chamizal. That’s my home town. I love our community of Socorro. I raised my girls here. They went to school here. They graduated from here. I still have a 15-year-old daughter attending high school.
How long have you been with the City?
I’ve been here with the City a total of 16 to 17 years I believe.
What did you do before?
Before, I used to truck drive out in Albuquerque.
Did you like it?
I did, but sometimes it gets lonely.
There are different kinds of truck-driving. What did you do?
I did anything and everything. I had my hazmat, I had my tankers endorsements. I was a grease monkey there for a while, which is what you call the maintenance tech. I drove anything from the mixer truck, to the dump truck, to the 18-wheelers. You name it, I’ve done it.
Was is fun for you to maybe not have to do the same thing every day?
As long as we were on deliveries or projects, it was fun.
Let’s get into your current position. Before COVID-19, what was your daily life like?
Before COVID, work wasn’t work here at the complex. It’s fun. For getting prepped up for the next event and to welcome the new set of rodeo families coming in, it’s just an enjoyable feeling.
What are your favorite aspects of it?
My main thing that I enjoy is the smile on everybody’s face. That is my favorite; and conversation.
Does it almost make your job more enjoyable because we have a great complex?
The job is enjoyable period, whether it’s at our complex or any other facility. The rodeo people, and even the spectators that come and enjoy rodeo, I meet and greet; I’m the first face that everybody sees when they get here. How I meet them, how I greet them is how their day is going to line up for them. So I try to give them the best and most enjoyable feeling when they get here for their day to be the best day ever.
Is there anything you look forward to going in on a daily basis?
During work, I look forward to it all. In getting everything perfect for them when they arrive, that’s my goal.
You manage the soccer complex too. That’s such a big space. Is that a challenge for you guys?
The more you think about how much you have to do, it’s going to make it harder on you. If you just go with it and do it, it makes your day go by. You get the job done. Apart from the rodeo facility we’ve got tons to do. Outside of the facility we’ve got irrigation, we’ve got mowing, we’ve got trees, we’ve got pruning. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy that?
I’ve never seen those soccer fields look anything other than green and well-groomed. How do you and your crew accomplish that?
It’s patience and science. You’ve got to know that. A lot of it is just the old-fashioned way. I do things the old-fashioned way how I was taught. When the moon is out, that’s the time to seed, and you just keep your equipment up to par. If you have dull equipment then you’re going to have a dull job and it’s going to hurt everything else.
How does your background in mechanics help keep everything running efficiently?
It’s the top of the line. I make sure, even if it’s just a $2 fix, I make sure that $2 fix gets fixed before it becomes $500.
What’s your life like now during COVID?
Daily life now during COVID, it’s just regular maintenance out here. I find other tasks to do … grooming the grounds, finding rocks to pick up or something that doesn’t make the place look good. It’s simple. If it’s trash, just pick it up. I’m good at finding things to do. I like to keep this place pristine and presentable. I get people here on a daily basis that come and walk. Social distancing is what we’ve got to do and I’ll go socialize. I say thanks for coming out and enjoying our space. It makes my work feel wanted because they’re coming out and enjoying this space.
What do you do in your spare time? What do you like to do for fun?
What I like to do for fun is hang out with friends and team rope. That’s my fun. I don’t do it for competition. I just do it to pass leisure time. If that isn’t available, fishing is my thing. I love to fish. I love to be with my family. I love and enjoy to watch on my time my daughters play sports and my youngest barrel race.
Why would you recommend, once COVID is over, whether you’re a rodeo fan or not, why would you recommend people go out to that complex and witness some rodeo?
Come and enjoy the fresh out here and the beautiful scenery, and just feel the joy of everybody. Everybody is just very loving and compassionate out here. Who wouldn’t want to feel that love and compassion? The sunrises are gorgeous, the sunsets are beautiful. Who does not want to sit out here and just take it in?
Are people in Socorro and Socorro County trying to be respectful of other human beings and abide by social distancing?
Yes they are, and I see it on a daily basis out here.