The Socorro County Sheriff’s Department and the Socorro County Community Alternatives Program held its 11th annual holiday toy and coat giveaway on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
The event was held at the County Annex Building. Volunteers from many organizations and individual volunteers were the key to a successful event. Santa was present for photos with each child before giving them toys.
More than 450 children were served.
Free pancakes were served by members of the Kiwanis Club of Socorro County followed by posole for lunch. The Kiwanis Club was joined by Kiwanis Southwest District Governor and Lt. Governor who helped prepare and serve food for attendees.