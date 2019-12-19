Dear Santa letters were collected from Finley Gym's Breakfast with Santa event conducted on Saturday, December 7, and from students attending the After School Program at Finley gym, as well.
- Dear Santa, I want a magic unicorn. I been good. Meranda Howes
- Dear Santa, I want a few things such as: A computer, a new phone, slime, Robux, pokemon cards, A girl and a boy doll and a new book and a new chair, and desk and a wenzie (a cute one) And a big pick me pop! And cloths for my dolls and a blanket. I hope I didn’t ask for much! Halynn
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Elsa Castle, Elsa & Anna Set Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Beverly
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want one of th chairs that go to a hoverbored and I want a hachimal. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Aleyah
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: toy unicorn, LOL house, Barbie Camper, Hatchimal Llama, BAB workshop. Thank you so much, Santa!
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good boy this year. Here is my wish list: Paint Board, Mortal Combat, Nintendo, Bowarrow, Hungry Hippo. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Joey Gallegos
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want to get good grades, I want to meet my idol, I want to learn how to sing, dance and guitar, everybody still happy and healthy Thank you so much, Santa!
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: a telescope, Iphone 11 pro, color pencils, a lot of money when I grow up, a wallet. Thank you so much, Santa!
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Apple Card, Fortnite Save the World Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Adrian
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Assassin’s Creed toy, Assassin’s creed rouge Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Drake
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Avengers Monopoly, arc car, a nerf gun, bananna blast, a stuffed animal husky. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, jaemis
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: soft cat, L.O.L., little snowman. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Ellis (Ellie Hurtgen)
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: $100 dollars, 500 tablets, 1000 phone, 1,000,000 backyardigan movies, 1,000,000,000,000 toys. Thank you so much, Santa!
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: video game, tank (toy), Mario toys, Mario Kart Monopoly Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Finn
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: cotton candy maker, unicorn, santa toy, pancake maker, stocking. Thank you so much, Santa!
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: dolls, toys, apple watch. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Edie
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: toy raindeer, a lazer pointer, elf on the shelf, some clothes, a silver bell. Thank you so much, Santa!
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: dolls, books, slime, crayons. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Zamari Romero
- Dear Santa, I been good and I only put a few. 1. Winter Disco LOL OMG Sister 2. An Iphone 3. A friend for Cherry. 4. A doll hose 5. gloves 6. For homeless people to not be homeless 7. A llama wonsie. 8. a pusheen wonsie. 9. a power wheel. P.S. the power wheel is for my sister Halynn. From: Cami
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want Airpods, the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8, Mario Kart gpdx arcade machine and iphone 11 pro max. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Matayeau
- Dear Santa,How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want new white Jordans, I want a trampoline, I want money, I want a dog, I want Jordan Clothes. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Khloe
- Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want a pet fish, lots and lots of chocolate, a drone, xbox 1, hover board charger. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Zahra