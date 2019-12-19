Santa in Magdalena

Santa Claus made his way to Magdalena on Saturday to visit with all the good boys and girls at the Magdalena Public Library. Telling Santa all their holiday wishes was the Reynolds sisters, from left, Lilyann and Dazyrai.

 Wanda Moeller

Dear Santa letters were collected from Finley Gym's Breakfast with Santa event conducted on Saturday, December 7, and from students attending the After School Program at Finley gym, as well.

  • Dear Santa, I want a magic unicorn. I been good. Meranda Howes
  • Dear Santa, I want a few things such as: A computer, a new phone, slime, Robux, pokemon cards, A girl and a boy doll and a new book and a new chair, and desk and a wenzie (a cute one) And a big pick me pop! And cloths for my dolls and a blanket. I hope I didn’t ask for much! Halynn
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Elsa Castle, Elsa & Anna Set Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Beverly
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want one of th chairs that go to a hoverbored and I want a hachimal. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Aleyah
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: toy unicorn, LOL house, Barbie Camper, Hatchimal Llama, BAB workshop. Thank you so much, Santa!
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good boy this year. Here is my wish list: Paint Board, Mortal Combat, Nintendo, Bowarrow, Hungry Hippo. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Joey Gallegos
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want to get good grades, I want to meet my idol, I want to learn how to sing, dance and guitar, everybody still happy and healthy Thank you so much, Santa!
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: a telescope, Iphone 11 pro, color pencils, a lot of money when I grow up, a wallet. Thank you so much, Santa!
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Apple Card, Fortnite Save the World Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Adrian
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Assassin’s Creed toy, Assassin’s creed rouge Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Drake
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: Avengers Monopoly, arc car, a nerf gun, bananna blast, a stuffed animal husky. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, jaemis
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: soft cat, L.O.L., little snowman. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Ellis (Ellie Hurtgen)
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: $100 dollars, 500 tablets, 1000 phone, 1,000,000 backyardigan movies, 1,000,000,000,000 toys. Thank you so much, Santa!
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: video game, tank (toy), Mario toys, Mario Kart Monopoly Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Finn
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: cotton candy maker, unicorn, santa toy, pancake maker, stocking. Thank you so much, Santa!
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: dolls, toys, apple watch. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Edie
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: toy raindeer, a lazer pointer, elf on the shelf, some clothes, a silver bell. Thank you so much, Santa!
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: dolls, books, slime, crayons. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Zamari Romero
  • Dear Santa, I been good and I only put a few. 1. Winter Disco LOL OMG Sister 2. An Iphone 3. A friend for Cherry. 4. A doll hose 5. gloves 6. For homeless people to not be homeless 7. A llama wonsie. 8. a pusheen wonsie. 9. a power wheel. P.S. the power wheel is for my sister Halynn. From: Cami
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want Airpods, the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8, Mario Kart gpdx arcade machine and iphone 11 pro max. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Matayeau
  • Dear Santa,How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want new white Jordans, I want a trampoline, I want money, I want a dog, I want Jordan Clothes. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Khloe
  • Dear Santa, How are you? I did my very best to be good this year. Here is my wish list: I want a pet fish, lots and lots of chocolate, a drone, xbox 1, hover board charger. Thank you so much, Santa! Love, Zahra