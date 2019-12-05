On Thanksgiving, Epiphany Episcopal Church hosted its 5th Annual Friendsgiving. The church fed Tech students and the less fortunate who needed a good hot meal featuring turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and homemade rolls with dessert. About 60 people participated this year.
Special Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Socorro’s new western store open and thriving
- Madelyn Denise Caldwell
- Socorro sends football team to state championship
- Law and Order - Socorro Police Department
- Cindy Brannon
- Warriors fall just short of title
- Law and Order - Socorro Police Department
- Eagle Supply closes; historic warehouse sold
- Hospice care provides critical support for patients, families
- NM Tech making its mark in rock climbing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.