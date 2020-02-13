Wear your best hat and join Socorro General Hospital to celebrate the 16th Annual Spring Tea on March 1, 2020 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fidel Center at New Mexico Tech University.
Guests will enjoy tea, savories, sweets and a silent auction to help fund improvements at Socorro General Hospital.
Funds from the Spring Tea have helped Socorro General Hospital become a designated Baby-Friendly facility and have also helped purchase flooring for hospital units and equipment for the operating room and employee gym.
The Spring Tea seats 136 guests and tickets sell quickly for the popular event. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased at the hospital’s gift shop at 1202 Highway 60.