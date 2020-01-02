Venus is prominent in the early evening sky! At the beginning of the month it will be found about 25 degrees above the southwestern horizon. By the end of the month it will have shot up to 34 degrees above the horizon setting a full 3.5 hours after the Sun. With over 75% of its disk illuminated it will be a spectacular sight through binoculars or a small telescope.
With the gas giants out of view for a bit we have to turn to the early morning hours to pick up on our planetary parade. Mars rises about 3 hours before the Sun. The highlight of this early morning Mars trek will occur on the morning of the 18th when Mars will pass less than 5 degrees from the red-orange star Antares in the constellation Scorpius.
The name Antares means “The Rival of Mars.” This will be a great time to compare the two since they both appear red-orange in color. During this pass Mars will be dimmer than Antares although it will brighten slightly as the month progresses.
Our hidden gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn have been busy going through conjunction with the Sun on December 27th and will on January 13th. Jupiter will reappear during the second week of January rising about 1.5 hours before the Sun and shining at magnitude -1.9. At the very end of the month Saturn reappears, rising about an hour before the Sun and shining at magnitude +0.6. In both cases a pair of good binoculars will aid you in finding these early morning risers.
Not to be left out, tiny Mercury puts in a very brief appearance at the very end of the month, low on the southwestern horizon, very early in the evening, setting only about an hour after the Sun. Shining at magnitude -1.0 it should be easy to spot using a good pair of binoculars.
The Moon will be first quarter on the 3rd, full on the 10th, last quarter on the 17th and new on the 24th. For Moon and planet combinations we must wait until the month is nearly over. On the 26th, about 30 minutes after sunset at the southwestern horizon, a very thin crescent Moon will be above and to the left of tiny Mercury. On the 28th, looking again to the southwest at about the same time of day, a more robust crescent Moon will be slightly above and to the left of brilliant Venus.
Clear Skies!