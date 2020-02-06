Dan and Carol Kloss, long-time members of Socorro County Farm and Livestock Bureau, were honored as the New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau Farm Family of the Year at the organization’s recent annual meeting.
In 1958 Dan and Carol bought a twenty-acre farm in Corrales and joined the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau. In 1971 they traded the Corrales farm for a 100-acre farm in Lemitar, where they grew alfalfa. They eventually purchased more farms up and down the valley so that at one time, the Klosses were farming 445 acres.
The Klosses have been extraordinarily active in the Socorro County Farm and Livestock Bureau, hosting school tours and advocating for agriculture. Dan served as Socorro County's president and vice president numerous times, and both he and Carol have been continuous board members. Carol was also active in the Women's Leadership Program. Dan and Carol say, "There are two places where you can be around good people and acquire lifelong friends the Farm and Livestock Bureau, and your local church."
"Congratulations to Dan and Carol, they are the epitome of a New Mexico farm family," says Chad Smith, NMF&LB CEO. "They have been pillars of their community while being active in the agricultural community, and we appreciate their dedication."
New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau is a 19,000 member organization comprised of farmers and ranchers, and those who are interested in private property rights and a local food supply. NMF&LB is the state's largest private agricultural organization and was founded in 1917.