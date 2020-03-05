Venus continues its spectacular early evening show rising to 44 degrees above the western horizon while the interval between sunset and Venus set grows to more than 4 hours while its brilliant magnitude increases from -4.3 to -4.5! If you are looking at Venus through a small telescope you’ll notice, as the month progresses, that the percentage of illumination of the clouded planet shrinks to about 48%. Keen observers might want look for the night that the terminator, the line between darkness and light, is nearly a straight line indicating 50% illumination of Venus’ clouds.
The early morning planet show begins in the southeastern sky with Jupiter, Mars and Saturn all rising within 2 to 3 hours before sunrise. As the month progresses this trio of planets performs an interesting dance changing their positions relative to each other. Most of the dance involves Mars as the red planet first passes within ¾ of a degree below Jupiter on the morning of the 20th and one degree below Saturn on the 31st. During the month the brightness of Jupiter and Saturn change very little while Mars’ magnitude increases from +1.1 to +0.8 making it almost as bright as Saturn.
If you have a fair-sized telescope at your disposal and are up for a challenge, Mars will pass less than .02 degrees south of 14th magnitude Pluto at about 05:15 UT (Universal Time) on the morning of March 23rd!
Beginning around the 11th of March, and lasting for a couple of weeks, we will be treated to the appearance of the Zodiacal Light above the western horizon beginning during late twilight. Find a really dark place and look to the west. The Zodiacal Light appears as a faint glow of light in the form of a pyramid reaching up into the western sky. The glow is the result of sunlight reflecting off of a myriad of tiny interplanetary dust particles in the plane of the Earth’s orbit.
The Moon will be first quarter on the 2nd, full on the 9th, last quarter on the 16 and new on the 24. On the morning of the 18 and looking to the southeast about 45 minutes before sunrise, the waning crescent Moon will be just below Jupiter and Mars with Saturn off to the left. On the 27 and 28th the waxing crescent moon will first be below and then above brilliant Venus in the early evening western sky.
Because this is a leap year, Spring will officially begin on Thursday, March 19 at 9:50 p.m. MDT. It comes a day earlier than usual because we’ve added a day.
Our friends south of the equator will experience the onset of the Fall season.
On Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m., Daylight Savings Time begins for most of us in North America. Spring forward by setting your watches and clocks ahead one hour. But don’t lose any sleep over it!
Don’t forget the first Saturday of the month Star Party at Etscorn Campus Observatory at New Mexico Tech on March 7, 2020.
Clear Skies!