The Red Hat Ladies are a group of fun loving ladies that get together once a month at El Sombrero on the second Wednesday of every month to enjoy one another's company for lunch, laughter and get away to do something different.
"When weather permits we would like to take sightseeing trips if possible. Our group decided this year to take part in the TOYS FOR TOTS program, wishing we could have done more," they told the Chiefatin.
Pictured from left to right are Frances Cases, Margaret Padilla, Marge Trujillo (queen), Betty Vallez, Lorraine Trujillo and Isabel Savedra.
The group is open to anyone looking for fun and laughter around the age of 25 to 99 or 100 if you are lucky to be that young. You do not need a special invitation to meet and visit with them.
The ladies would love to have you join. The local Red Hatters wish their communities a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.