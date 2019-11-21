Six Socorro High School Interact students helped with the Rotary Holiday Food Drive for the Storehouse recently. They received 331 pounds of food and $75 for the Storehouse. Pictured from left to right are Kiana Jones, Carola Olivares, Jordon Markland, Jon Morrison, Brianna Anaya, Gabriel Chavez and Maryssa Ocampo.
