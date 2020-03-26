The Socorro Rotary Club announced the winners of its 4-Way Essay contest recently. First place winner, Elizabeth Moellenbrock won first place and her essay will go on to compete in the District contest. She received $100. Second place winner was Johanne Hansen and she was awarded $50 and third place winner Angelica Jaquez received $25. Teachers of the students were Emilyn Mapalo at Sarracino Middle School, right, and Gail Lujan at Cottonwood Valley Charter School, second from left. Also pictured is Dr. Eileen Comstock, left, Rotary Vice-President.
