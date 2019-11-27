The Catholic Daughters of America hosted its third annual Christmas craft and gift show on Saturday and Sunday in the San Miguel Parish Hall. The San Miguel Court of CDA is the youngest court in the state of New Mexico and their show was started with the help of the Belen CDA Court.
This year's show featured baked goods, food, a silent auction as well as various crafters from the surrounding area. Proceeds from the event help support parish initiatives, the church youth group and Socorro Storehouse. According to Nadine Ulibarri Keller, local regent with the CDA San Miguel Court, the group would eventually like to develop a scholarship with proceeds from the event.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas is open to Catholic women and meet on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Pictured above selling baked goods at the event were Berna Montoya and Annabell Romero.