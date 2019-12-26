Toby Jaramillo's family was on hand Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the annual Community Food Drive that was started by his late wife and himself back in 1969. Toby and his friends performed various musical selections while families picked up their turkeys and food baskets. New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales stopped by to offer his thanks to Jarmaillo for his many years of service to the commuity.
Morales also stopped by the Socorro County Community Alternatives and the Sheriff’s Department Christmas party at the Socorro County Annex on Saturday, too.
The wooden cutout of Santa Claus was designed 50 years ago to encourage residents to donate food. Local barber Adam Paz provided free haircuts during the annual community food drive at Finely gym.