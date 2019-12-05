Souper Social
John Larson

The Souper Social at St. Mary Magdalene Church last month raised $360 for the Magdalena Public Library. Librarian Ivy Stover said, "Thank you to everyone who came and supported the Friends of the Library! And a special thank you to those who donated food and to Tuesdays@Two for the wonderful performance. It was an amazing event and we were souper happy to see everyone." The Friends of the Magdalena Library, which sponsored the event, are also raffling off a truckload of firewood. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5, available at the library. The drawing will be at the Friends annual meeting in late January and proceeds go towards helping the library. Above, Sharon Harris samples one of the soups.