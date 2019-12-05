The Souper Social at St. Mary Magdalene Church last month raised $360 for the Magdalena Public Library. Librarian Ivy Stover said, "Thank you to everyone who came and supported the Friends of the Library! And a special thank you to those who donated food and to Tuesdays@Two for the wonderful performance. It was an amazing event and we were souper happy to see everyone." The Friends of the Magdalena Library, which sponsored the event, are also raffling off a truckload of firewood. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5, available at the library. The drawing will be at the Friends annual meeting in late January and proceeds go towards helping the library. Above, Sharon Harris samples one of the soups.
Special Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Socorro’s new western store open and thriving
- Madelyn Denise Caldwell
- Socorro sends football team to state championship
- Law and Order - Socorro Police Department
- Warriors fall just short of title
- Cindy Brannon
- Law and Order - Socorro Police Department
- Eagle Supply closes; historic warehouse sold
- Hospice care provides critical support for patients, families
- Lady Warriors growing up together
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.