Socorro General Hospital hosted its 16th annual Spring Tea this past weekend at the Fidel Center on the campus of New Mexico Tech. From the beautiful Spring flowers, festive hats, lively silent auction and raffle, attendees enjoyed wonderful tea, sweets, savories and bread served by the Socorro National Honor Society students. Those in attendance also were entertained by local artists Kacey and Jenna Thunborg. Sunday’s event was co-sponsored by Socorro General Hospital, New Mexico Tech Gamma chapter of Tau Beta Pi, and the Spring Tea Committee.
