A 1999 graduate of Socorro High School has been named Sailor of the Quarter and Sailor of the Year at U.S. Naval Air Facility in Japan.
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Stephen C. Vaiza USN was awarded for outstanding performance of duty while serving as the Operations Department leading Petty Officer for the U.S. Naval Air facility in Misawa, Japan, from January 2019 to March 2019. In addition, Petty Officer Vaiza skillfully led 17 personnel in the safe and efficient handling of 95 tactical and combat support aircraft, and flawlessly processed 270 passengers and 59, 775 pounds of cargo.
Vaiza also synchronized installation support to patrol squadrons transitioning Misawa during deployment and redeployment turnover, providing logistical support for 49 aircraft and 461 personnel, greatly contributing to Seventh Fleet’s ability to execute critical real-world missions.
Addition his seamless coordination with PMA-231 was instrumental in the transfer of the First E-2D Hawkeye to the government of Japan.
His honors were presented to him by G.J. Fenton, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces in Japan.
He is the son of Shorty and Judy Vaiza of Socorro.