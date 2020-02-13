Donald Wolberg PhD. of Socorro was the invited keynote speaker at the Annual Meeting of the Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences in Tucson, Arizona.
Wolberg’s address on February 8 was titled “Adventures of a Peripatetic Paleontologist; From the South Bronx to Dinofest and Beyond.” The largest exhibits of dinosaurs and other fossils, minerals, natural history art, scientific and public education forums, Dinofest events have been organized by Wolberg in cooperation with Indiana-Purdue University in Indianapolis, Arizona State University in Tempe, the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, and Navy Pier in Chicago, and cumulatively attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors, international media attention, and numerous awards.
Wolberg’s presentation in Tucson explained how he originated the concept, networked with the scientific, academic, and commercial communities in the U. S. and around the world, and organizing and managing the expert labor force of up to 200 workers.
Wolberg also discussed his book, written by him and his late wife, Socorro attorney, Patsy Reinard, “Collecting the Natural World; Legal Requirements and Personal Liability for Collecting Plants, Animals, Rock, Minerals, and Fossils.”