It’s complicated.
New Mexico Tech’s First Responder training was suspended on March 16. The hiatus was initially scheduled to end on June 30, but Van Romero, the university’s Vice President of Research, said the break could extend past that date
In fact, Socorro may not see the return of first responder students until January.
According to Romero, New Mexico Tech’s First Responder program is part of a nationwide consortium under the Federal Emergency Management Agency that includes other universities and government installations.
“The money for the First Responder program comes through FEMA. We’ve been in touch with them weekly trying to navigate the waters here,” he said. “There are three different modes of delivery for the First Responder program. The first is distance education on the Internet. Then we can provide remote delivery, where we send instructors to other locations. The third is what we call direct delivery, where they come here, and we deliver the course directly to them.”
Although the local classes have been suspended, Romero said New Mexico Tech is continually getting requests for remote delivery.
“New Mexico Tech was actually the first in the consortium to deliver a remote course, and that was delivered on June 11,” he said. “Every remote class scheduled must be approved by FEMA.
"The first class we scheduled was in Illinois. We went to FEMA and said we’ve got a request from Illinois. And FEMA said, ‘Well, can’t you do it remotely and do it like a Zoom conference?’ So, we talked again with Illinois and they said, ‘No, your courses are so valuable to us that we have to have a face-to-face connection with the instructors.’ We went back with FEMA and they said, ‘OK. That’s a good reason.’ With all courses, there’ll be proper social distancing.”
There is also a course scheduled in Georgia, where instructors will be onsite.
When will Socorro see the return of first responders?
He said places like the National Fire Academy, EMI (Emergency Management Institute), CDP (Center for Domestic Preparedness), and the other government agencies deliver training that is similar to what New Mexico Tech is doing.
“Those government agencies right now are looking at a startup on August 3. That’s the earliest possible date when they would start offering face-to-face courses,” he said. “Now, that is subject to change. What that means to us, we are now working with schedules to start scheduling first responders coming back to us.”
However, Romero doesn’t count on that happening soon.
“My gut prediction here is don’t see first responders come back to Socorro until after the first of the year,” he said. “We’ve got to know how this (COVID-19 pandemic) is working out. We’ve got to do this in a good, safe fashion and learn from our experiences before we go too fast.”
Even so, Tech will resume in-person classes, just not in Socorro.
“Just like remote delivery, New Mexico Tech will be the first consortium member to do direct delivery, and we will do it in Playas,” he said.
“The reason we’ll start with Playas is we minimize risk to the Socorro community and New Mexico Tech students. Plus, with our first responder students we can do contact tracing much simpler in Playas. For example, if someone in the class becomes positive… who did they come in contact with? In Playas, that’s easy.
“As opposed to being in Socorro where it won’t be so easy, so we’ll start in Playas.”
But there are still no guarantees for Playas in August, he said.
“For us in New Mexico, it’s a different world. It’s not like there are as many flight opportunities. A lot fewer seats on airplanes,” he said. “So, our logistics team and scheduling team are working on it now, and we’re shooting for August, but we just don’t know. That’s one thing we’ve learned through all this.”