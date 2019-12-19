The 50th Annual Food Drive for Christmas is ready to be delivered on Saturday thanks to its founder/organizer Toby Jaramillo. And Jaramillo hopes it will be another good year for those families needing a little help.
After five decades of helping people, Jaramillo readily admits, “There is still a need in the community.”
Providing a complete Christmas dinner for those families in need was the birth child of his wife, Ermelinda (Ermie), who had been a been part of the food drive since its beginning. Ermie passed away two years ago in 2017.
For their dedication to the greater community, Toby and Ermie, were recipients of the 2011 Archbishop’s St. Francis of Assisi Award, for helping the community every holiday season since the first drive 50 years ago. Each year, Jaramillo and his many helpers collect canned goods at drop off points throughout Socorro, destined for the many gift baskets that go to families in need of a little assistance. He said the food drive has grown from 10 families in 1969 to serving close to 300 in 2018.
“I hope we can achieve our goal this year, but it’s hard to predict,” Jaramillo said.
The Christmas Food Drive this year also honors the memories of five loyal volunteers: Betty Davis, Joe Davis Paul Drake, and Gene and Lala Fraissinet. Christmas food baskets will be handed out at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Socorro’s Finley Gym.