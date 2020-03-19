Food establishments in New Mexico may only serve customers using take-out and delivery options, as of 9 a.m. March 19, 2020.
These restrictions are being implemented under an emergency public health order from the New Mexico Department of Health in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Department of Health and the Environment Department, which regulates food establishments, strongly encourage businesses to utilize curbside take-out and drive-through options when possible and ask that customers call in orders ahead of time. If customers must enter the facility to order or pick up food, facilities should limit the number of customers inside to no more than 10 and encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet between each person.
Restaurants should also keep staffing levels at no more than 10 at any given time.
The increased restrictions also include the closing of indoor shopping malls. However, restaurants located within shopping malls with a separate exterior entrance may stay open. Restaurants located inside shopping malls without exterior access must close.
The provisions of this emergency public health order are now being enforced by the New Mexico Environment Department, Regulation and Licensing Department, Department of Homeland Security and State Police. These agencies are increasing surveillance of establishments to monitor and enforce compliance. Failure to comply will result in civil or criminal penalties, including a possibility of loss of licensure.
More information is available at https://www.env.nm.gov/foodprogram/. A list of Food Program field offices and contact information is available at https://www.env.nm.gov/district-field-offices/.
The latest information about COVID-19 in New Mexico is available at https://www.newmexico.gov/.