Sometimes all you want is a cup of coffee. Good coffee.
And that’s where Joe Michel fills the bill. Joe knows his "joe," so to speak. You’ll find him every Monday through Friday morning, manning that red trailer with the walk-up window in the parking lot south of AutoZone on California Street.
Red Wagon Coffee Company showed up on that spot about three weeks ago, bringing specialty coffee to Socorro.
“I’m not here to debate coffee,” Joe says. “There’s coffee, and then there’s specialty coffee.”
His love of coffee goes back to his truck driving days and later to his stint in the armed forces.
An Army Specialist with the 101st Airborne Division, Joe was wounded by a roadside explosive in Iraq and was medically discharged in 2008.
“I was a truck driver before I joined the Army and was a truck driver in the Army," he said. "When you're a truck driver, you get to know what a good cup of coffee should be."
Even in Iraq. “I used to seek out better coffee when I was in Iraq,” he said. “I would be on the guard tower with my thermos of coffee.”
Coming out of the Northwest, Michel was used to seeing the likes of Starbucks and Tim Hortons in Vancouver and the British Columbia area.
“That whole Pacific Northwest coffee culture. I kind of jumped in on that,” he said.
Educated at a coffee and barista school in Arizona, he chooses high-quality beans, roasts them himself, and brews the coffee on site.
“I want to make sure the coffee is roasted properly, and that’s why I don’t mind being here because I can control it right down to the end product and serve it to the customer,” he said.
Joe points out that specialty coffee is simply a higher grade of coffee beans than most places serve. He explained the differences.
"First wave coffee is like what you get at convenience stores or McDonald's or Denny's. Second wave coffee is something like Starbuck’s or Dunkin' Donuts. Third-wave coffee is going to be the best. More like what I’m offering, as well as some of the higher-end coffee shops.”
He said third-wave coffee tastes better because care is taken in every factor of the supply chain, producer, importer, roaster, barista, and consumer. Third-wave coffee "prioritizes taste quality, unique flavors, and equitable relationships over low prices and standardizations in flavor,” according to Wikipedia.
"We charge a bit more, but we pay more for the best beans. And it's worth it," he said.
His menu is simple but unique:
• Coffee
•Latte
• Iced Coffee
• Americano (two shots of espresso topped off with hot water)
And the pièce de résistance:
• Cowboy Coffee (drip coffee with two shots of espresso)
The Red Wagon Coffee trailer is open for morning coffee five days a week. 6 to 11 a.m.