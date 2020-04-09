With COVID-19 cases still rising, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday extended her public health emergency order from April 13 to April 30, and announced the extension of related public health orders to encourage social distancing and preserve afety equipment for health care workers.
The extension not only keeps in place a ban on public gatherings of five or more people, but also includes a new requirement that all retail operations that are considered essential businesses – including grocery stores – shall limit occupancy in their retail spaces. The maximum number of customers in the retail space must be equal to 20 percent or less of the maximum occupancy, as determined by the fire marshal.
The extension also applies to a series of public health orders by the New Mexico Department of Health already in place:
Limiting nursing home visitation.
Limiting mass gatherings.
Closing casinos, horseracing facilities and restaurants and bars (except for pickup and delivery) and
restricting hotel and motel operations.
Closing all non-essential businesses and nonprofits.
Prohibiting non-essential health care services to conserve personal protective equipment for COVID-19 workers.
Regulating the sale and distribution of personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 related shortages.