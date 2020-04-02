Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an executive order requiring air travelers to New Mexico to self-isolate for at least 14 days to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Air travelers who fail to voluntarily self-isolate will be subject to forced isolation or quarantine by the New Mexico Health Department, the governor says in the order.
The majority of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico have resulted from interstate and international travel into the state.
“Because some individuals infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, travelers may be unaware they are carrying the virus,” Lujan Grisham says in the order.
People who are self-isolating may leave their place of lodging only to receive medical care, according to the order. Family or household members may visit an isolated person, but those visitors would then need to self-isolate for at least two weeks.
The self-isolation order for air travelers follows other steps by the Lujan Grisham administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the closing of non-essential businesses, a ban on gatherings of more than 5 people and stay-at-home instructions for New Mexicans.
Lujan Grisham on March 11 declared a statewide public health emergency due to COVID-19 and invoked gubernatorial powers under the All Hazard Emergency Management Act to protect public health, safety and welfare.
Under the governor’s order, air travelers to New Mexico are required to self-isolate for at least 14 days or for the duration of their stay in the state, whichever is shorter.
The governor’s executive order doesn’t apply to airline employees and those performing public safety or public health functions, such as military personnel, federal employees, employees of national defense contractors, emergency first responders, health care workers or employees of shipping and freight companies