Governor puts the brakes on phase two

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was pretty plain-spoken at her COVID-19 briefing last week “The virus has not gone anywhere,” she said. “We are not quite ready to go to phase two.”
As of press time, New Mexico reports more than 12,000 cases. The death toll stands at 497.
The governor said people need to take the virus seriously or “we could be forced to consider reverting to tougher restrictions that would include broader quarantines and citations,” if the trends continue in the wrong direction.
“There’s a false sense of security, frankly, by most Americans,” Lujan Grisham said. “We accept that we are living in a COVID-19 positive world until there is a vaccine. This requires sacrifice and vigilance to prevent worse outcomes.”
Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said New Mexico’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has been on the rise since the beginning of June. “The disease transmission rate has surged to 1.12, which is above the state’s target of 1.05, “Scrase said.
He explained that means each person who’s infected transmits the disease on average to 1.12 other people. That’s a rise from 0.87 the week before.
“There is absolutely no question that the trending is going up. This is an issue,” Scrase said.
Lujan Grisham said the trend may be due to the limited reopening of more businesses and parks, and possibly the June primary election.
She also was cognizant of the fact that many residents were not maintaining social-distancing practices and not wearing masks.
In the broader picture, many state residents travel across the state lines as part of their daily lives, and significant numbers of newly confirmed cases have been traced to neighboring states.
Lujan Grisham cited rising cases in Texas and Arizona, and the adjustments the governors in those neighboring states are having to make to deal with the spread.
“In Texas, Governor Abbot has paused any more reopenings and he’s basically said...you have to stay at home,” she said.
She said in Arizona, “...inpatient beds, ICU beds, ventilators in use and emergency department visits for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients all hit their highest-ever numbers Sunday.
When this is happening across the country it has considerable impact here.
“What can we do? Don’t go there,” she said. “We’re not an island. We get touched on by other states.”
On this side of the New Mexico state line, the stay-at-home order remains in effect, although residents may get out of the house to shop and take care of necessary business, with precautions.
“Reopenings are not an invitation to let up our fight against the virus.,” she said. “As we move forward in a COVID-positive world masks and physical distancing are more important than ever.”
Both Lujan Grisham and Scrase appealed to New Mexicans to not regard the wearing of face coverings as a political issue but as a precaution strongly recommended by public health experts.
“Wear masks, wash your hands, stay socially distanced,” she said. “Protect your fellow New Mexicans.”
She said the state could still continue to reopen and allow more businesses to reopen next month, but New Mexicans would have to do their part. Decisions about further reopenings depend on the spread of the virus.
Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Oregon join New Mexico in pausing further reopenings.
For most people, the novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Restrictions still in place:
• Restaurants may operate indoor dine-in services at 50% of maximum occupancy in accordance with COVID-safe practices
• Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage services, and nail salons may operate at 25 percent capacity and via appointment only
• Indoor malls may open at 25 percent of maximum capacity
• Gyms may open at 50 percent of maximum capacity in accordance with COVID-safe practices, such as only using pools for lap swimming and small (two people or less) lessons, limiting personal training to two or few people, and other restrictions
• Drive-in theaters may reopen with COVID-safe practices in place
• Additional state parks may reopen, but camping and campsites will remain closed
• Hotels may operate at 50 percent of maximum capacity
• 14-day quarantine for air travelers will remain in place with certain exceptions for business travelers
• Retailers and Houses of Worship will remain restricted to operating at 25% maximum capacity
• Bars remain temporarily closed; however, breweries and wineries may continue to operate takeout/pickup as licensure allows
• Face coverings must be worn in public
• Mass gatherings and congregations are still unsafe and prohibited
• Locally, City of Socorro parks will be closed July 4