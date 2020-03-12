If all went well on Wednesday and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 349, the city of Socorro will net about $1.4 million in capital outlay projects approved during the recent New Mexico legislative session.
Last week, Lobbyists Matejka and Jay Santillanes presented their report to the Socorro City Council meeting and publicly thanked Mayor Ravi Bhasker for his active participation during the legislative session by attending committees and meetings.
Among those projects included in House Bill 349 are $300,000 for the Eagle Picher Superfund site security fence; $750,000 for Socorro's 911 Emergency Radio Equipment replacement; and $350,000 for Socorro Community Center construction. The general fund will provide the money for the security fence while the radio equipment and community center are listed to be financed through the Severance Tax Bond Funds.
However, the Govenor nixed Senate Bill 232. The bill would have given the city $200,000 for Bullock Ave. reconstruction and an additional $100,000 for road improvements. If it had been approved, the city would have had until June 30, 2022, to use the funds.
Any legislation not acted upon the Governor by yesterday, March 11, 2020, will be pocket vetoed. May 20, 2020, is the effective date of legislation not a general appropriation bill or a bill carrying an emergency clause or other specified dates.
The 2021 legislative session is a 60-day session. Beginning January 1, 2021, through January 15, 2021, legislation may be prefiled. Open day is January 19, 2021.