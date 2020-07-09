In a virtual repeat of her previous COVID-19 briefing last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned of the risks New Mexicans are taking by not following directives laid down by the state’s Department of Health. In light of an uptick in positive cases throughout the state, Lujan Grisham extended the state’s current emergency public health order through July 15.
In addition, “phase two” of the state’s reopening would be on hold until public health conditions warrant further relaxations of restrictions and the state’s gating criteria could once again be met., she said.
“I want to be as clear as I can possibly be. New Mexico, at this moment, still has the power to change the terrible trajectory of this virus,” Lujan Grisham said. “But our time is limited. And we are staring down the barrel of what Texas, Arizona, and many other hard-hit states are grappling with.”
For that reason, a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state travelers into New Mexico, whether traveling by air or by vehicle has been ordered. Hotels and other places of lodging are expected to enforce the 14-day travel quarantine for any out-of-state visitors and report non-compliance to state health authorities.
“I want absolutely nothing less than to move backward, to re-enact restrictions on certain activities, but I am prepared to do it to protect the health and safety of New Mexicans,” she said. “Indeed, we all must be prepared for the potential reality of once again adjusting our lives and livelihoods to protect ourselves and our communities and our state from this heinous virus. COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere.”
Accentuating the importance of wearing face-coverings, Lujan Grisham announced that the state will aggressively enforce the mandatory face-covering requirement for all residents in public places. In accordance with state law, violators will be subject to a $100 fine. In addition, retailers will now be required to ensure that their customers are wearing face coverings in order to enter store premises.
New Mexico State Police will continue to respond, investigate and potentially cite citizens or businesses who refuse to comply with the amended Emergency Public Health Order.
Officers will issue a citation to individuals who intentionally disregard the Public Health Order face-covering requirements under Public Health Act (contrary to NMSA 24-1-1 a petty misdemeanor).
“Let me be clear again,” she said. “Based on what we know about how this virus spreads and incubates, we expect our recent uptick in cases to continue. But we will know – if New Mexicans adhere to public health restrictions, if New Mexicans stay home to the greatest extent possible, if New Mexicans wear face-coverings – that we are once again headed in the right direction if and when we
see our cases and transmission rate stabilize in the coming weeks. I am optimistic New Mexicans will heed this warning and get us to that place.”
She said the quickest way to see businesses return to normal was to adhere to COVID-Safe Practices.
“We can either choose, all together, to wear face-coverings and keep physical distance from others and protect our state from this virus and move forward in a COVID-positive world – or we can become the next Texas or Arizona,” Lujan Grisham said. “I know which option I choose, and the actions of my administration in enforcing COVID-Safe Practices will unequivocally reflect that”
Secretary of the Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase said during the briefing he was concerned about the scientific data which showed new cases of the novel coronavirus spiking up.
“The virus has the ability to be transmitted even from people with no symptoms, which has made it extremely difficult to manage from a public health perspective,” Scrase said. “Until we have a vaccine that can be widely applied and provide immunity, most of us are still at risk.”
He said this is not the time to relax.
“The virus hasn’t changed,” he said. “Stay at home as much as you can, wear a face mask, maintain six feet of social distancing when in public, and wash your hands often.”
In the wake of the 4th of July weekend and through next week the governor and state health officials once again urge everyone to avoid all public gatherings.
The governor warned that if people, “partake in dangerous congregating behavior, we will not hesitate to re-enact some public health restrictions, and we will be moving backward in our fight against this virus, point-blank.”