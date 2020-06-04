With all 12 of Socorro County precincts reporting as of June 3, Yvette Harrell, Mark Ronchetti and Siah Correa Hemphill all earned party victories in Tuesday night’s primary election.
Yvette Harrell beat out Claire Chase and Chris Mathys to earn the Republican nomination in the race for United States Representative in District 2. In Socorro County Harell earned nearly 54 percent of the vote, and close to 45 percent of the vote within the state.
Xochitl Torres Small ran unopposed for the Democrats.
In the United States Republican Senator race Mark Ronchetti won out over Elisa Marie Martinez and Gavin Clarkson to earn the GOP nomination with more than 52 percent of the New Mexico vote, and nearly 60 percent of the Socorro County vote.
Ben Ray Lujan ran unopposed on the Democrat side for United States Senator.
In the Democratic primary race for District 28 State Senate, Hemphill edged out Gabriel Ramos by 1,600 votes within the district and just 54 votes in Socorro County. The Albuquerque Journal listed that all 74 precincts within the district had reported as of June 3.
In the Democratic race for the District 30 State Senator Clemente Sanchez narrowly won over Pamela Cordova, and Joshua Sanchez won the nomination over Kelly Zunie in the Republican race.
In other local races Democrat Socorro County Clerk Betty Saavedra and Democrat Country Treasurer Rose Mary Rosas each ran unopposed, while Harry Garcia-D and Roy Randall Ryan-R each ran unopposed for District 69 State Representative.
In Socorro County Commission races Democrats Craig Secatero (District 2), Manuel Vega (District 4) and Gilbert Murillo (District 5) all ran unopposed, while Andrew Salas (District 2), Glen Duggins (District 4) and Ray Martinez (District 5) all ran unopposed for the Republicans.
Ned Fuller-R and Shannon Baca-D each ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary for Justice of the Supreme Court Position 1, and David Thomson-D and Kerry Morris-R will square off for Justice of the Supreme Court Position 2 in November.
Democrat Zach Ives and Republican Barbara Johnson ran unopposed for Judge of the Court of Appeals Position 1, and Gertrude Lee-R and Shammara Henderson-D each ran unopposed for Judge of the Court of Appeals Position 2.
State Representative Gail Armstrong ran completely unopposed in District 49.
In the race for President of the United States of America incumbent Donald Trump, running unopposed tallied 975 votes in Socorro County and at least 137,000 votes in New Mexico.
State wide, Democrat challenger Joe Biden received at least 151,000 votes or 73 percent, and 820 votes in Socorro County.
This year’s primary election was of course an unprecedented one given the restrictions officials have put on gatherings of more than six people, but in Socorro County Saavedra said the in-person voting process ran smoothly.
“Physically it went really well,” she said. “We had a good turnout. It was a good day.”
For continued coverage on Tuesday’s elections please read the June 11 edition of El Defensor Chieftain.
Editor’s note: At The Chieftain’s press time the New Mexico Secretary of State listed fewer than half of New Mexico precincts had reported in, therefore election results are unofficial.