As of last week, the New Mexico Department of Health has revised its testing criteria. Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
• Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
• Asymptomatic people in congregant setings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Previous testing criteria consisted of those symptomatic or a recent out of state or country travel history. Testing at the local public health office in Socorro started April 1 in the parking lot.
“We are doing COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Public Health Office in Socorro County by appointment only,” Jackie Muncy said. “The screening will be done by your local physician or by the Public Health office when you call for an appointment.”
The number to call for any appointment is 575-835-0971, option 3.Those that don't have a referral and are symptomatic can call the health office, Muncy said, and an assessment will be conducted to determine if they are a candidate for testing, then they will be given an appointment for the following Wednesday.
The Public Health office in Socorro is across from Cottonwood Valley Charter School, at 214 Neel Avenue.
“Studies are suggesting that asymptomatic people may be driving the spread of COVID-19, making it more difficult for containment,” Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel said. “If we can keep more asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients at home and not out in public, the more effective we will be at flattening the curve.”
New Mexicans with health-related questions can call our coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453.
For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.
The state Department of Health updates its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.